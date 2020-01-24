By STEVEN MARSH
Patrick Henry placed five players in double figures Wednesday in a 70-51 non-district boys varsity basketball defeat of Franklin County at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The Patriots (9-3) won their sixth straight game defeated the Eagles (5-11) for the second time this season.
PH’s winning streak features a win over previously undefeated Cave Spring, which is a season removed from reaching the Class 3 state semifinals.
The Patriots are in first place in the River Ridge District.
Teams from that league are responsible for four of the Eagles’ six non-district losses.
PH reached the 70-point plateau in both wins, but Wednesday, it needed a 3-point field goal by a reserve player late in the fourth quarter to do so.
FCHS needed a late trey by reserve Mason Bowling to break the 50-point mark.
The Eagles (5-11) suffered their sixth straight loss.
FCHS is 1-5 at Hawkins Gym with four straight setbacks.
PH trailed by three points, 19-16, with five minutes left in the second quarter after a 3-point field goal by Kalik Witcher.
The Patriots responded with a 10-0 run and never surrendered the lead thereafter.
FCHS closed to within 12 points, 50-38, at the end of three quarters and was within 12 again, 52-40, after a Hunter Cannaday basket in the final frame.
Then, PH responded with a 9-0 run to settle the issue.
The difference reached 20 points, 67-47, for the only time following an Andre Palmer basket in the fourth quarter.
Jamonte Smith paced the Patriots with a game-best 17 points with 13 of those coming in the first half.
Jalen Crump netted 14 points, while Alexander Faulkner tallied 11 and Jalen Cook and Palmer each totaled 10.
Two other PH players combined for eight points.
Witcher and Cannaday each scored 11 points to lead the Eagles and Tyshaun Zeigler finished with nine points.
Also scoring were Bryce Witcher with six points, Richard Law with four, Bowling and Amillian Holland each with three, Desmond Hudson with two and Samir Elliott and Evan Hahn each with one.
FCHS returns to Blue Ridge District play tonight against Staunton River.
Tip off is 7 p.m. at Hawkins Gym.
P. HENRY — 14/22/14/20 — 70
FRANKLIN CO. — 11/14/13/13 — 51
PATRICK HENRY (70) — Childress 1 0-0 3, Cook 4 2-3 10, Palmer 4 1-2 10, Faulkner 3 4-4 11, Crump 5 2-4 14, Beasley 0 0-0 0, Derey 0 0-0 0, Roberson 2 0-0 5, Green 0 0-0 0, Smith 8 0-1 17. Totals: 27 9-14 70.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (51) — Zeigler 4 1-1 9, Luckett 0 0-0 0, K. Witcher 4 2-2 11, Elliott 0 1-2 1, B. Witcher 3 0-0 6, Cannaday 3 4-4 11, Shafer 0 0-0 0, Bowling 1 0-0 3, Hahn 0 1-2 1, Hudson 1 0-0 2, Law 2 0-2 4, Holland 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 9-13 51.
Halftime score: 36-25 Patrick Henry. Three-point goals: Childress (PH), Palmer (PH), Faulkner (PH), Roberson (PH), Smith (PH), Crump (PH) 2, K. Witcher (FC), Cannaday (FC), Bowling s(FC), Holland (FC). Total fouls: Patrick Henry 11, Franklin County 11. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Palmer (PH).
