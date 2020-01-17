Passing off the baton

Photo by STEVEN MARSH

Franklin County’s Nevell Gaskins (back) leaps into the air as he hands the baton off to teammate Nicholas Werger (front) to complete the first of three exchanges in the boys 4x400-meter relay race at an indoor track and field meet hosted by Roanoke College last week. The Eagles boys squad bested six other competitors and won the meet with 95 points, while the Eagles girls team placed third out of eight teams with 60.5 points. FCHS is entered in a two-day meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg this weekend.