Panthers to open campaign today at home

FERRUM - Because of inclement weather predicted for Wednesday, Ferrum College has moved its 2020 season-opening softball doubleheader against Greensboro (North Carolina) College to today at American National Bank Field.
Games are scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Ferrum, led by head coach Gerald Culler, is coming off a 20-21 campaign in which the Panthers qualified for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) postseason tournament in their inaugural year in the league.
The Panthers played three games in the double-elimination tournament, losing to Emory & Henry College, defeating Guilford (North Carolina) College and falling to eventual conference champion Virginia Wesleyan University.
Ferrum is scheduled to play 15 games before it opens league play with a doubleheader against Guilford on Wednesday, March 18 at home.
Besides Guilford, the Panthers play home doubleheaders against Emory & Henry, Shenandoah University, Randolph College and Virginia Wesleyan and away league twinbills against Bridgewater College, Randolph-Macon College, University of Lynchburg, Roanoke College and Eastern Mennonite University.
Allison McGhee, who earned second-team all conference laurels last season as a freshman, is among a group of returning players for the Panthers. The Panthers designated hitter, McGhee batted .268 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
Righthander Ashton Lambeth returns for her senior year after finishing 14-7 with a 3.04 earned-run-average (ERA) and 36 strikeouts last year.
Ferrum's roster features 17 returning players and five freshman
Ferrum was picked to finish seventh in the 11-team ODAC in the conference's preseason coaches poll.
Greensboro finished 25-16 (9-7 USA South Athletic Conference) last year which included a split of a non-conference home doubleheader against Ferrum at the start of the season.
Greensboro has been picked to finish seventh in the USA South's East Division.
Former Franklin County prep standout Alex Prillaman, a freshman catcher/middle infielder for the Pride, begins her college career today.
