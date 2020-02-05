FERRUM — There was no doubt that third-year Ferrum College men’s basketball coach Tyler Sanborn understood the significance of his team’s first game played during the month of leap year 2020.
With the Panthers holding a precarious, one-point, early-second half lead over Bridgewater College, Sanborn quickly pulled the trigger on a 30-second out.
“I didn’t like what I saw. For some reason, maybe because it’s been a long week, our guys didn’t have a lot of energy or enthusiasm....I felt like we were not locked in, not as engaged, not as focused. That was frustrating,’’ Sanborn. said.
A message must have been delivered because once play resumed, the Panthers produced a 7-0 surge in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest they would win by a 73-65 count at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum converted 48.1 percent (13 of 27) of its shots after halftime after managing a 36.4 percent (12 of 33) first-half clip.
With the win, its fourth in conference play, all of which have been achieved at home, Ferrum (4-6 in the ODAC, 9-10 overall) avenges a loss it suffered at Bridgewater (2-9 in the ODAC, 6-14 overall) in its first game of calendar year 2020.
“An ugly win is a win and we like to get wins,’’ Sanborn said. “This was big. It was a huge win for us because of the ODAC standings.’’
The top 10 teams advance to conference’s postseason tournament at the end of the month. The top six bypass the first round and are awarded quarterfinal-round dates at the Salem Civic Center.
“It’s going to be tough to get to the top six, but we have some games left that we should be able to compete in,’’ Sanborn said.
Ferrum has two games left against ODAC teams which are ahead of the Panthers: preseason favorite and reigning conference champion Guilford (North Carolina) College (tonight in Greensboro) and Washington and Lee University (Senior Day, Feb. 22).
The Panthers bested Guilford, Sanborn’s alma mater, earlier this season at home.
Ferrum is ahead of remaining opponents Shenandoah University (home), Emory & Henry College (home), Eastern Mennonite University (away) and Randolph College (away) in the league standings.
“Every one else is capable of beating us. We’ve got to tighten up and lock in down the stretch,’’ Sanborn said.
“Our guys understand that this is make-or-break time. ...I don’t think we intentionally have bad games. It’s human nature to, maybe, not be as locked in (against an opponent that’s below you in the standings),’’ Sanborn said.
“But, Bridgewater had beaten us and I told them that,’’ Sanborn said. “...I think they understand the importance of every game we have left.’’
Ferrum needs one win to reach double-figure victories for the first time since 2017. A perfect regular-season finish would produce Ferrum’s first campaign of at least 15 wins since 2011 — the year the Panthers set the single-season program standard for victories (23).
“Once we started seeing the ball go through the hole a little bit, we loosened up. I wasn’t excited about the way we played offensively,’’ Sanborn said.
Senior guard Rashad Reed matched his single-game, career-best scoring output established earlier this season at Swartz Gym against league foe Eastern Mennonite University by netting 31 points on an 11 of 22 shooting display. He was 4 of 8 from the 3-point arc and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in 39 minutes of action.
Reed, who ranks sixth in scoring in the ODAC, has raised his career points total to 1,131. He needs 53 points to move into the top 10 on the Panthers’ all-time scoring chart.
Reed, who tallied 16 points in the opening half, made all four of his long-distance shots in the first 20 minutes as the Panthers built a 33-27 edge at intermission after trailing 8-2 at one point.
Reed swished his final trey from the corner just before the halftime horn to finish a well-executed transition scoring opportunity.
“Rashad plays a lot because he knows what we want. He’s really progressed since he’s been here,’’ said Sanborn who inherited him as a sophomore. “He does everything I ask him to do. I feel like he’s one of mine even though I didn’t recruit him.’’
Backcourt mate James Smith Jr. came off the bench to support Reed’s effort with 25 points on an 8 of 11 shooting display.
Smith, who has been in and out of the line-up because of injury, scored 15 points after intermission. For the game, he was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 5 of 8 from the line.
“James came in and changed the game. He has been gone and that has hurt us,’’ Sanborn said, adding that Smith did not play in the Panthers’ conference loss at Hampden-Sydney College earlier in the week.
Only four other players contributed points to the victory, none of whom were in double figures, albeit Kajuan Madden-McAfee was one point shy of the 10-point mark.
Brandon Reeves saw his first action since sustaining an injury in the first half of the Panthers’ ODAC loss to Roanoke College at home. He played 10 minutes and scored two points.
“He is working his way back (into the line-up). He really messed up his ankle,’’ Sanborn said. “...Brandon has been out for a significant period of time. His conditioning level is not quite where it needs to be...Ten minutes was a good start and I thought he played pretty well in those 10 minutes.’’
Carrington Young grabbed a game-best 15 rebounds, 13 of which were on the defensive glass, while Madden-McAfee corralled seven rebounds, and Marcus Plair distributed four assists.
Bridgewater, a program that’s closing in on its 1,000th win, has lost seven games in a row since besting the Panthers by five points, 88-83.
The Eagles have league games remaining against Randolph-Macon College (tonight), Emory & Henry (Feb. 8), at Randolph (Feb. 12), Roanoke College (Feb. 15) and at Hampden-Sydney (Feb. 22).
The count was even at 53 at the 8:15 mark and the Eagles enjoyed their last lead, 54-53, after a free throw with 7:09 showing.
With 6:51 to go, Madden-McAfee swished a 3-pointer which proved to be the game-winner.
Bridgewater did close the game to one point, 61-60, with 3:36 left. Then, the Panthers responded with a 9-0 surge with Madden-McAfee netting seven of those points.
The Panthers led by nine points, 72-63, after a lay-up by Reed with 34 seconds left and by eight with eight seconds to go after Smith hit the last of two free-throw attempts.
Chandler Murray, who was 8 of 16 from the field, 6 of 12 from the 3-point arc, paced Bridgewater with 24 points. Murray ranks second in the ODAC in scoring.
“Murray is really, really good. I thought we covered him pretty well to be honest...The guy is really talented,’’ Sanborn said.
Will Bowser netted 13 points for the Eagles, while Davrion Grier tallied 11 and four other players scored.
Monte Simpkins pulled down 12 rebounds and Cameron Williams passed out five assists.
“We held them to 40 percent (40.7) shooting and that’s our goal,’’ Sanborn said.
