Panthers' slide reaches three games following Spirits' sweep

CORRECTION: Neither Ferrum College nor Randolph-Macon College has fallen out of the Division III softball rankings as reported in an earlier post of this story, and changes have been made to the story below The Panthers fell 10 spots to No. 23 after three straight setbacks. The information reported earlier was based on the viewing of an incorrect poll on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) website. The News-Post regrets this error.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After opening its season with 10 consecutive wins and claiming a top 15 national ranking, Ferrum College’s softball team is experiencing how the other half lives.
The Panthers (10-3) dropped their third straight game to end a quintet of outings over Spring Break, falling in both games of a doubleheader to former USA South Athletic Conference rival Salem (North Carolina) College, 4-0 and 3-2, Sunday.
In the first game, Salem (7-5) scored all of its run in the third inning. The Spirits doubled the Panthers’ hit total, 10-5, and benefited from two Panthers errors, while committing one defensive blunder.
Salem took advantage of a Ferrum error, a two-run double by Brianne Coleman and an run-scoring single by Madison Burch to produce its runs. Three of Salem’s 10 hits were for extra bases: two doubles and a triple.
For Ferrum, Arielle Eure and Bayley Cunningham each smacked a double. Spirits pitcher Kayla Ogle tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout. Eure was 1 of 2 and Cunningham was 1 of 3. Two players accounted for half of the Spirits’ hits.
In the second game, Ferrum took a 1-0 lead in its half of the third inning courtesy of a Cunningham base hit that brought Keri Hamlett home.
Salem squared the count in its half of the fourth on a Brittany Morton RBI double, one of four doubles registered by the Spirits.
Burch’s double in the bottom of the sixth broke the stalemate. Trailing 2-1, the Panthers tallied the equalizer in their half of the seventh on a Eure single to right field that scored Allison McGehee. In the bottom of the frame, Barker doubled for Salem to drive in the game-winner.
Each team collected eight hits. Salem overcame two errors in the victory, while Ferrum played error-free defense. Eure was 2 of 4 at the plate, while Cunningham was 2 of 2 and Hamlett was 1 of 4. Three players accounted for five of the Spirits’ hits.
Ferrum returns to action today against former USA South Athletic Conference foe Mary Baldwin University. The first game of the doubleheader starts at 3 p.m. at American National Bank Field.
CIRCLING THE BASES: Ferrum’s first setback in its three-game skid came to Rio Grande University, 9-1, in the Panthers’ last game in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic.
That was contest was stopped after six innings because of the run rule.
Victory Nos. 9 and 10 came in the two-day event: 11-1 over Gwynedd Mercy University and 10-1 over the University of Saint Joseph (Connecticut).
In the triumph over Gwynedd-Mercy, the Panthers tallied four runs in their half of the first inning and were never challenged.
Eure, Tori Scott, McGehee, Ashton Lambeth and Cunningham each was 2 of 3 at the plate. The quintet drove in nine of the Panthers’ 10 runs.
Lambeth earned her fifth win of the season inside the pitching circle. In two innings, she surrendered one run and five hits. Lyndsey Sears and Erin Nelson (Bassett) worked in relief for the Panthers. They combined for five strikeouts.
A Eure triple, a fielder’s choice by Cunningham, a single by Tori Scott, a fielder’s choice by McGehee and a single by Ashton Lambeth were the highlights of Ferrum’s rally.
In the second, Eure collected a single and stole second to advance into scoring position. She dashed home on a Scott double.
McGehee and Lambeth followed with consecutive RBI doubles and Emily Cook drove in a run with a base hit.
A single and a double led to Gwynedd-Mercy’s lone run in the bottom of the second.
In Ferrum’s third frame, Carly Nelson (Bassett) smacked a double and scored on a grounder by Eure, who reached base on the play.
A Cunning single scored Eure and later, McGehee’s second double of the contest brought Scott home.
RECORD SETTER: Hamlett, the Panthers’ junior shortstop, has broken the program’s career record for stolen bases.
Hamlett has stolen 51 bases in 57 attempts in two-plus seasons. As a freshman, she was 23 of 27, as a sophomore, she was 12 of 14
Earlier this season, Hamlett established a new, single-game standard when she swiped five bases in a non-conference triumph over Methodist (North Carolina) University.
Through 13 games this season, Hamlett has stolen 16 bases in 16 attempts.
The previous career standard was set by former standout Mary Greenway, who stole 50 bases as a Panthers freshman in 2005 before transferring out of the program.
Greenway’s 50 stolen bases is the single-season program mark and ranked first in NCAA Division III softball in 2005 when Ferrum won its second USA South Athletic Conference championship and advanced to the Division III playoffs while being steered by former head coach Vickie Van Kleek.
