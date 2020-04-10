By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM — Ferrum College’s softball team, which had its season canceled after 15 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has finished that abbreviated campaign ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) in its final top 25 poll of 2020 released Wednesday.
The Panthers opened the season with 10 consecutive wins before losing three straight, then winning their last two encounters for a 12-3 record. They were undefeated at American National Bank Field, their home park.
All 15 of Ferrum’s games were non-conference ones as it had yet to begin Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play. Ferrum had been tabbed for a seventh-place finish in the league in preseason.
Only Roanoke College and Emory & Henry College had played ODAC games when the league opted to cancel all spring sports seasons because of the pandemic.
The Panthers debuted in the NFCA poll on February 26 at No. 25. As their winning streak continued, they rose to No.13. They dropped 10 spots into a tie for No. 23 after their losing skid.
Ferrum lost its first game during a trip to Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), then was swept in a doubleheader by Salem (North Carolina) College in Winston-Salem before returning home.
Win Nos. 11 and 12 came in a doubleheader sweep of Mary Baldwin University in which both games ended before the seventh inning because of the run-rule.
Ferrum received 29 points in the final rankings.
East Texas Baptist University (15-0, 200 points) is ranked No. 1 followed by a quartet of one lost teams: reigning national champion Texas Lutheran (19-1, 192 points), Christopher Newport University (12-1, 184 points), Illinois Wesleyan University (9-1, 176 points) and 2017 and 2018 national champion Virginia Wesleyan University (11-1,168 points) of the ODAC.
Outfielder Arielle Eure, a sophomore, led the Panthers in nine offensive statistical categories: batting average (.563), on-base percentage (.611), slugging percentage (.917), at-bats (48), hits (27), runs (21), triples (3), home runs (2) and RBIs (13) and she ranked second in stolen bases (16). She was selected Player of the Week in the ODAC by the conference.
Shortstop Keri Hamlett, a junior, broke the career record for stolen bases — the new mark stands at 55 and counting — in two-plus seasons, and scored 21 times.
Sophomore third baseman Bailey Cunningham ranked first in doubles with seven and batted.417.
Righthander Ashton Lambeth, the Panthers’ lone senior, was 6-2 inside the pitching circle with five complete games and 19 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
Freshman righthander Lyndsey Sears was 6-1 with six complete games, a save and 40 strikeouts in 43 innings. At the plate, Sears batted .438 with two doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs.
Fifth-year Ferrum skipper Gerald Culler reached a coaching milestone during the campaign — he claimed his 100th career win in a 9-1 victory over Wilkes (Pennsylvania) University on Feb. 29 at home.
Culler, a former prep baseball and softball coach at Class 2 Patrick County, is 105-74 at Ferrum. He took over the leadership of the Panthers’ program in the summer of 2015 following a term as an assistant coach and guided it to the 2016 USA South Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The Panthers advanced to the finals of the 2017 tournament, falling to Averett University, the team they bested for the 2016 title.
