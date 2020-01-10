By STEVEN MARSH
HAMPTON — Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team makes its seventh appearance in the Virginia Duals this weekend at the Hampton Coliseum.
The two-day, dual team tournament, which has two college divisions and three high-school divisions, is in its 40th year.
Ferrum is in the American College Division along with Alderson Broaddus, Waynesburg, Emmanuel, Liberty, Averett, Apprentice and Kutztown.
The American College Division is for teams that do not compete in NCAA Division I wrestling.
The Panthers’ first match is today at 9 a.m. against Alderson Broaddus. Waynesburg and Emmanuel are in Ferrum’s bracket.
Ferrum seeks its first championship in the Virginia Duals.
The Panthers have two runner-up finishes (2017, 2019), two third-place showings (2014, 2018) and two fifths (2015, 2016).
Kutztown, which is nationally-ranked in NCAA Division II, defeated Ferrum, 27-14 in last year’s American College Division finals.
Kutztown, which defeated Ferrum in the 2017 finals, rallied to win the last four bouts of its contest against the Panthers to captured last year’s title.
En route to the finals, Ferrum defeated Greensboro (North Carolina) College, 39-6, and Long Island (New York) University-Post, which was ranked 19th in Division II, 24-21.
Kutztown’s top wrestler is Andrew Dunn Jr. who is undefeated and ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II in the 285-pound weight class.
Competing in the National College bracket are Division I teams Virginia, Kent State, Penn, Old Dominion, Fresno State, Maryland, Duke and Rider.
The National High School Division features Nazareth (Penn.), Tabb, South Plainfield (N.J.), Oscar Smith, Smyrna (Del.), Christiansburg, St. Peter’s Prep (N.J.), McDonough (Md.), Cannon-McMillan (Penn.), West Deptford (N.J.), St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), South Dade (Fla.), Camden Catholic (N.J.), New Kent, Jefferson Forest and Erie Cathedral Prep (Penn.).
The American High School Division features Floyd Kellam, Millbrook, Fauquier, Lexington (S.C.), Benedictine College Prep, Woodbridge Senior, Grassfield, Grundy, Bellefonte, First Colonial, Chantilly, St.John’s (D.C.), Eastern View, Butler Senior (Penn.), Princess Anne and St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.).
The Black and Blue High School Division features Great Bridge, Hayfield, Hanover, Tallwood, Frank Cox, Powhatan, York, Skyline, Cosby, Smithfield, Spotsylvania, Poquoson, Ocean Lakes, Lafayette, Culpeper and Landstown.
Floyd Kellam, Grassfield, Cosby, Ocean Lakes and Landstown are Class 6 Region A wrestling rivals of Franklin County.
MAT NOTES: Ferrum’s women’s team competes in the National Duals today and Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
The Panthers are 2-6 in dual matches this season.
