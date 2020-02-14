ROANOKE — Ferrum College placed all five of its starters in double figures Wednesday and defeated Hollins University by 11 points, 78-67, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest.
The Panthers’ victory is their second over Hollins (5-10 in the ODAC, 11-11 overall) this season and their second league road triumph of the campaign.
Also with the win, Ferrum (4-11 in the ODAC, 4-18 overall) surpasses its victory total from a year ago.
The Panthers converted 46.6 percent (27 of 58) of their shots from the flloor and limited Hollins to 35.6 percent (21 of 59) shooting.
Aisha Martin paced the Panthers with 18 points, while Kayla Cabiness netted 14, Jacy Marvin tallied 13 and Cameron Hawkins scored 11.
Arin Bunker notched a double-double — 13 points, 10 rebounds for the Panthers.
Ferrum’s 78 points are the most the Panthers have scored this season, surpassing the 76 they tallied in their earlier-season triumph over Hollins.
With the win, the Panthers stay in the hunt for a berth in the ODAC’s postseason tournament which commences later this month.
“This was a big win on the road. I thought our kids played hard. Hollins shot the ball well and made it tough on us, but our kids kept their composure and made some big shots down the stretch,’’ Ferrum head coach Bryan Harvey said.
“We trusted each other and stuck to our game plan. We are getting better every day,’’ Harvey said.
It appears likely that the result of Ferrum’s regular-season finale at Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday, Feb. 22 will determine its postseason fate.
Ferrum led by seven points, 40-33, at halftime, but by the end of the third period, Hollins was within three points of the lead, 52-49.
The two rivals combined for 44 points in the closing, 10-minute frame with Ferrum winning the stanza 26-18.
The two foes also combined for 44 points in the second period with Ferrum winning that frame, 24-20.
Hollins scored the game’s first four points before the Panthers responded with a 5-0 surge.
Ferrum led 16-13 after the initial period, and in the second quarter, the Panthers held advantages of 20-13 and 27-22. The difference was 11 points, 34-23 at the 3:40 mark.
The Panthers won the rebounding battle, 41-30.
At game’s end, Hollins held advantages in assists (12-7), points off turnovers (23-14), fast break points (17-13) and bench points (14-9), while Ferrum held edges in second-chance points (12-4) and points in the paint (36-12).
Hollins forced 16 turnovers and committed 11.
Kayla Surles led Hollins with a game-best 24 points.
Also, Keenan Surles netted 12 points and Keyazia Taylor scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Ferrum’s next game is Saturday against league rival Randolph-Macon College.
Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 2 p.m.
The contest is Ferrum’s final regular-season home game.
