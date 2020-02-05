Panthers place 16th in tournament, boast three place winners

WHEATON, Ill. — Ferrum College men’s wrestling team placed 16th out of 30 teams in the 2020 Pete Willson-Wheaton Invitational, a two-day event hosted annually by Wheaton (Ill.) College.
The Panthers scored 50 points and boasted three place winners: Levi Englman, who was sixth at 133 pounds; Braden Homsey, who was seventh at 197 pounds; and Austin Smith, who was eighth at 149 pounds.
North Central won the team championship with 120.5 points, followed by Wisconsin-Whitewater (111), John Carroll (102), Wisconsin Eau Claire (97) and Messiah (88).
Englman, a sophomore who was ranked No. 1 in his weight class in Division III earlier this season, finished 3-2 to improve his record to 20-5 this season.
Smith was 3-2 with a victory by pin and is 18-6.
Homsey was 5-2 with a triumph by pin and is 24-9. His win total ranks second on the squad, one in arrears to 174-pounder Malik Barr (25), who was 2-2 with a pin in the tournament.
Carlos Leyva, who finished 2-2 at 285 pounds, won one of those bouts by pin and has achieved a team-best 10 pins this season.
“We had a great first three rounds. Our guys had good efforts and when we had opportunities to get bonus points, we capitalized,’’ Panthers head coach Nate Yetzer said.
The final three rounds were a flip of the metaphorical script, according to Yetzer.
“The last three rounds , we just didn’t find ways to win or close our matches. We underperformed some, but this group will make the changes,’’ Yetzer said.
Also competing for the Panthers were J.D. McMillin (2-2 at 125 pounds), Hayden Funck (1-2 with a pin at 141 pounds), Elijah Martin (0-2 at 157 pounds), Galilee Kissell (0-2 at 165 pounds),
and Demontay Wimbush (2-2 with a pin at 184 pounds).
Ferrum (5-3) entertains Averett University in its final dual match of the season, Tuesday, Feb.11 at 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
