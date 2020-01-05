Panthers place losing streaks in the past tense

HARRISONBURG - The law of averages says that streaks, be they winning ones or losing ones, are destined to end.
However, the law of averages does not predict the day, date, place and time as to the end of those streaks.
Saturday, two extended skids of futility that have been like nooses around the proverbial neck of Ferrum College’s women’s basketball program, came to a halt.
The Panthers outscored Eastern Mennonite by 11 points in the second and third stanzas, then survived a final-frame comeback by the Royals for a 58-55 triumph that ended a 31-game losing streak and a 21-game Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) slide.
Victories over the Royals, both on Eastern Mennonite’s home floor, are the bookends to both of those skids as the Panthers won for the first time since a 57-52 win on Nov. 24, 2018 – more than a calendar year ago.
"This is a huge win for us. We have really been working hard in practice and we've seen huge improvements in the past few weeks. It just hadn't carried over to the games,'' Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said. "I'm extremely happy for our players to finally get on the right side of the scoreboard.''
Eastern Mennonite’s loss is its fifth in a row – the last three of those setbacks are by a total of eight points.
Ferrum (1-4 in the ODAC, 1-11 overall) led 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter but Eastern Mennonite (0-4 in the ODAC, 1-9 overall) outscored the Panthers 23-15 in the final frame.
The Royals trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and by nine points, 48-39, with 7:54 remaining in the contest after the Panthers’ Aisha Martin converted a lay-up courtesy of Jacy Marvin assist.
But, Eastern Mennonite would start a 9-0 surge 33 seconds later that would force a deadlock at 48 with 5:04 showing.
Kayla Cabiness broke the stalemate for Ferrum by swishing a pair of free throws with 4:45 remaining, and the Panthers would remain in front the rest of the way.
Lay-ups by Martin with 4:04 left and Jasmine Wilson with 3:03 to go produced two, four-point edges: 52-48 and 54-50.
Eastern Mennonite tallied that 50th point with 3:42 to play, but the Royals didn’t score again until 29 seconds were left when they made a free throw.
After Wilson’s lay-up, Ferrum didn’t score again until Martin his a free throw with 30 seconds remaining.
The Royals closed the gap to two points, 55-53, making two free throws with 27 seconds showing.
Cabiness secured the win for Ferrum by hitting three free throws over the closing 17 seconds.
Eastern Mennonite would cut the spread to two points, 57-55, one last time after making a lay-up with four seconds to play.
"We didn't finish as well as we would have liked. I think we wanted to win so badly that we became tight in the fourth quarter,'' Harvey said.
"Hopefully, we can build on this and look back as this being he turning point for this team. We are young and definitely do not have the record I would like at this point in the season, but a really like this group,'' Harvey said.
"We just need to focus on improving every day. We still have a lot of season left,'' Harvey said.
The count was even at nine after the first quarter. Ferrum captured the second stanza 18-11 to bulid a 27-20 advantage at intermission and the Panthers claimed the third period 16-12 to push the spread to 11 points, 43-32.
Jade Payton led the Royals with 13 points, while Jada Jackson netted 12 and seven other players scored.
Martin, who was 8 of 15 from the field, paced the Panthers with 20 points and Cabiness, Ferrum’s leading scorer, finished with 17 points andf distributed four assists..
Also scoring were Cameron Hawkins and Jacy Marvin each with five points, Wilson and Jessy Nichols each with three, Arin Bunker and Briona Hurt each with two and Elizabeth Rice with one.
The Panthers were 20 of 56 (35.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 16 (25 percent) from the 3-point arc and 14 of 23 (60.9 percent) from the free-throw line.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 43-35, holding a 12-6 edge on the offensive glass, and overcame 21 turnovers in the victory.
Wilson led the Panthers with a game-best 12 rebounnds.
Eastern Mennonite made 36.4 percent (20 of 55) of its shots, 30 percent (6 of 20) of its attempts from the 3-point arc and 45 percent (9 of 20) of its tries from the free-throw line.
The Panthers finished the game with advantages in second-chance points (8-3), points-in-the paint (30-24) and fast-break points (8-0).
The Royals held edges in assists (10-9), points-off-turnovers (22-20) and bench points (23-9) at game’s end.
Ferrum returns to action Wednesday against ODAC rival Hollins University.
Tip off at William P. Swartz Gymnasium is 7 p.m.
Washington and Lee defeats Ferrum by 18
FERRUM – Jordan Diehl and Taylor Casey combined for 26 points Thursday as Washington and Lee University bested Ferrum College, 73-55, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s basketball contest at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Diehl finished with 13 points and Casey matched Diehl’s total as the Generals (3-2 in the ODAC, 6-6 overall) won their third league game and squared their overall mark.
The Panthers (0-4 in the ODAC, 0-11 overall) suffered their 31st straight defeat and their 21consecutive loss in conference play.
Reserve Erin Addison tallied 11 points for Washington and Lee.
Six other players scored for the Generals.
Washington and Lee led by 13 points, 23-10, after the first quarter and by 18 points, 44-26, at. Intermission after taking the second stanza, 21-16.
The Panthers claimed a high-scoring third period, 22-21, to make the count 65-48.
The Generals won a low-scoring final frame, 8-7.
Freshman Kayla Cabiness netted a game-best 18 points for Ferrum.
Also, Aisha Martin scored 12 points and Cameron Hawkins added 10, while Arin Bunker had seven and Jacy Mavin and Briona Hurt each had four.
Jasmine Wilson grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
Washington and Lee was 10 of 29 from the 3-point arc as four players, three each with three, accouted for those long-distance makes.
Ferrum was 5 of 17 from 3-point range as three players combined for those threes.
The Generals held advantages in assists (16-14), rebounds (41-28), second-chance pointd (13-2), points-in-the-paint (28-26), fast-break points (2-0) and bench points (26-4) at game’s end.
The Panthers were 22 of 48 (45.8 percent) from the field, while the Generals were 26 of 66 (39.4 percent) from the floor.
Ferrrum committed 15 turnovers to Washington and Lee’s 12 miscues.
Points off turnovers werer even at 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.