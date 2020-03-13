Panthers match win total from a year ago in home triumph

FERRUM — Scoring surges of seven goals and eight goals propelled Ferrum College’s women’s lacrosse team to a 15-2 non-conference victory over Delaware Valley (Pennsylvania) University Tuesday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
The Panthers (4-0) netted 15 of the match’s first 16 goals en route to the win.
Ferrum, which matched its season-victory total (4) from a year ago with the triumph, is off to its best start since 2010 (4-1) and 2011 (4-1-1).
Erin Reynolds tallied six goals, while Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) and Kaitlyn Harvey each netted three, Bianca Cellitto scored two and Megan Allen had one.
Each of Ferrum’s 15 goals was scored with the Panthers having a player advantage because of penalties on Delaware Valley (1-4), which amassed 13 minutes, 7 seconds of penalty time.
Five of the Panthers’ goals came off of free position shots and seven others were unassisted.
Harvey, a sophomore, distributed two assists and Tatiana Roberts passed out one.
Shannon Petrillo, with 3:53 left in the first half, and Gabby Borst, with 4:26 left in the match, scored for Delaware Valley. Both goals were unassisted.
The Panthers held advantages in shots (26-9), draw-control wins (15-4) clears (15 of 19 versus 11 of 26) and free-position shots (5 of 6 versus 0 of 3) at match’s end.
Ferrum did commit 27 turnovers to 25 for Delaware Valley. The Panthers were charged with 18 fouls to 15 for the visitors.
Possession of ground balls was even at 17.
Ferrum employed two goalkeepers: Harley Steger (1-0) in the first half and Amanda Thomas in the second half. The two combined for five saves: four by Steger, one by Thomas.
Delaware Valley goalkeeper Liv Valentine (1-4) collected six saves in 51 minutes of action.
Ferrum’s next match is its 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener, Tuesday, March 17 in Lexington against 10-time reigning league champion Washington and Lee University.
