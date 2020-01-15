LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ferrum College’s women’s wrestling team suffered three losses and was eliminated one the first day of the two-day National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals, staged at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11.
The Panthers lost to Adrian (Michigan) University in their only match in the championship bracket, 29-14.
In that contest, Alisha Elizalde, competing at 101 pounds, won by technical fall, 10-0, and Andrea Langley, competing at 191 pounds, won by pin.
Also, Ferrum’s Morganne Flinkstrom won by forfeit.
Adrian won four bouts by pin, one by technical fall and one by forfeit, and there was one double forfeit.
In their first bout in the consolation bracket, the Panthers were bested by Tiffin University, 42-5.
Katrina Anderson, competing at 130 pounds, was Ferrum’s lone winner – she was victorious by technical fall, 12-1.
Tiffin won three bouts by pin, two by technical fall, one by decision and three by forfeit.
Ferrum lost its final bout to Schreiner University, 29-20, with Destiny Benjamin, competing at 130 pounds, Tayler Kleemoff, competing at 155 pounds, and Langley all winning by pin and Elizalde winning by fofeit.
Schreiner won three bouts by pin, one by technical fall and two by forfeit.
“This was a great learning experience for our ladies on a national stage to prepare us for nationals in March,’’ first-year Ferrum head coach Breonnah Neal said. “Now, we have to work to improve as the year goes on to help the ladies achieve their goals.’’
Ferrum’s next competition is the Tornado Open, hosted by King University, Saturday, Jan. 18 in Bristol, Tenn.
