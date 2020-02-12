Panthers head to Georgia for next three games

FERRUM - Fresh off its split of a weekend, two-game home-field series against nationally-ranked Christopher Newport University, Ferrum College's baseball team heads to Atlanta for three games in the 2020 Rawlings Southern Classic.
Oglethorpe (Georgia) University is the host school for the event.
But because of inclement weather and the forecast of a cold front, a venue change has been made for the Panthers' first game, set for Friday.
Ferrum's game against Berry College has been moved to Berry's campus in Mount Berry, Ga., which is approximately 75 miles northwest of Atlanta. Game time is 4 p.m.
Saturday, Ferrum plays Oglethorpe in Atlanta at 2 p.m., and on Sunday, the Panthers face Rhodes (Tennessee) College at 11 a.m. at Oglethorpe.
Following the three games in Georgia, Ferrum returns to Virginia for a single, nine-inning game against Southern Virginia University, Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. in Buena Vista.
In the series against the Captains, Ferrum senior catcher/first baseman Tim Ortega battle .625. He was 5 of 8 at the plate with a double, a home run, three RBIs and a .667 on-base percentage.
