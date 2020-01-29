Panthers go after elusive road victory at Hampden-Sydney

^pBy STEVEN MARSH
Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team goes after what has been to date an elusive road victory in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play tonight when the Panthers travel to Hampden-Sydney College.
Tip off is 7 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney is tied with Washington and Lee University for fourth place in the league standings, while Ferrum is eighth.
The Panthers (3-5 in the ODAC, 8-9 overall) have not played since last week’s 26-point loss to the University of Lynchburg at John M. Turner Gymnasium.
The home/away split of Ferrum’s conference mark is 3-1 at William P. Swartz Gymnasium and 0-4 away from its home arena.
In fact, in one-plus seasons of ODAC play, Ferrum is 2-10 in games played on the road.
But the Panthers are playing on a Tigers’ home floor in which they’ve won three straight games: a match-up against Hampden-Sydneylast year and non-league encounters against Sewanee (Tenn.) the University of the South and Hood (Md.) College this year.
Following tonight’s contest, Ferrum has road regular-season conference games remaining against reigning league champion Guilford (N.C.) College (Feb. 5), Eastern Mennonite University (Feb. 15) and Randolph College (Feb. 19).
The contest is a coaching match-up of Guilford alumni: Tyler Sanborn of Ferrum and Caleb Kimbrough of Hampden-Sydney (6-3 in the ODAC, 11-7 overall), who is in his first year in charge of the Tigers.
The Guilford playing careers of Sanborn (2007-2010) and Kimbrough (2005-2008) intersect and the two were rival head coaches in the USA South Athletic Conference in 2017-18 when Sanborn was in his rookie season at Ferrum and Kimbrough was in charge at Huntingdon (Ala.) College.
The Panthers and the Hawks were in different divisions in the USA South, but they were cross-over opponents. Sanborn and Kimbrough matched wits on Feb. 4, 2018 at Swartz Gym and Ferrum was victorious, 75-57.
The game has additional intrigue.
Sanborn left an assistant coaching post at Hampden-Sydney to become Ferrum’s head coach.
Also, Panthers associate head coach Patrick Corrigan is a Hampden-Sydney alumnus and a Tigers player from 2010-2013.
As a sophomore, Corrigan played on a Tigers’ squad the defeated the Panthers 87-83 at Swartz Gymnasium.
Corrigan saw 17 minutes of action in that game. He grabbed a rebound, collected a steal and committed a turnover.
The Panthers, who were ranked regionally and nationally that year, finished 23-5, but were defeated in overtime by North Carolina Wesleyan College, 74-70, in the championship game of the USA South’s postseason tournament in Rocky Mount, N.C.
With that win, the Bishops claimed the league’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament berth, while the Panthers’ did not receive an at-large bid despite achieving a single-season program record for wins. The loss to Hampden-Sydney proved to be a determent.
As a player, Corrigan is 2-0 versus the Panthers; in 2012 the Tigers were triumphant on their home court.
Ferrum guard Rashad Reed needs nine points to become the 12th player in program history to reach the 1,100-point plateau in career scoring.
WOMEN’S HOOPS: Ferrum is in 10th place in the ODAC standings heading into tonight’s conference match-up against Guilford in Greensboro, N.C. Tip off is 7:30.
The Quakers (5-6 in the ODAC, 9-7 overall), the league’s preseason title favorite, defeated the Panthers earlier this season, but they’re tied for seventh in the standings with Lynchburg.
The Panthers (3-7 in the ODAC, 3-14 overall) have not played since losing to the Hornets last week at home.
Following tonight’s contest, Ferrum has remaining road conference games against Shenandoah University (Feb. 1), Hollins University (Feb. 12), Lynchburg (Feb. 19) and Virginia Wesleyan University (Feb. 22).
