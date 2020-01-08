Panthers fall to Bridgewater in high-scoring ODAC road contest

From STAFF REPORTS
BRIDGEWATER – Five players of the six who scored for Bridgewater College Saturday finished in double figures as the Eagles defeated Ferrum College 88-83 in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball game.
The Panthers (1-2 in the ODAC, 6-6 overall) saw a second, two-game winning streak end with the loss as they failed for the second time this season to win a third straight game for the first time since the 2017 campaign.
A high-scoring second half saw the teams combine to come within a point of reaching the century mark.
The Eagles (2-2 in the ODAC, 6-7 overall) led by two points, 37-35, at intermission and outscored the Panthers 51-48 after halftime.
In defeat, Ferrum senior Rashad Reed became the 18th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark in career scoring; he ranks 17th on the all-time scoring list with 1,014 points after netting 18 points on a 6 of 16 clip.
Also, Reed corralled six rebounds.
The Panthers were within three points of the lead, 79-76, with 1:14 left after a lay-up by Marcus Plair, then after James Smith Jr. swished two free throws with less than a minute to go, the difference was one point, 79-78.
But the Eagles finished the game by scoring nine of the last 14 points to secure the victory.
Ferrum was seeking its first conference win on the road this season – earlier this season, the Panthers lost at Virginia Wesleyan University in a close game.
“This is an unfortunate result. It is very tough to win ODAC games on the road,’’ third-year Panthers head coach Tyler Sanborn said.
Smith came off the bench to score a game-best 28 points on as 10 of 16 shooting display. He was 1 of 2 from the 3-point arc and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
For the game, Ferrum was 32 of 75 (42.7 percent) from the field, 6 of 24 (25 percent) from the 3-point arc.
“We did not shoot or defend like we are capable of. We had the looks we wanted offensively, but we were not able to convert at a high-enough rate,’’ Sanborn said.
Ferrum squared the count at 44 after a Plair lay-up with 16:44 remaining, then the Panthers built a four-point, 51-47, edge following a Smith lay-up and a Reed trey.
Bridgewater responed with a 12-5 surge that lasted three minutes and enabled the Eagles to take a 59-56 lead.
The Eagles’ lead was short-lived; the Panthers recaptured the advantage following 5-0 run that Smith singlehandedly produced, courtesy of a jumper and a 3-pointer.
Trailing 61-59, Bridgewater got two free throws and a jumper by Will Bowser and a 3-pointer from Liam Caswell to move in front 66-61 with 7:15 to go. From that point, Bridgewater never surrendered the lead.
“(Bridgewater) had too many penetrating drives, which led to rotations and easy (scoring) opportunities for them,’’ Sanborn said.
“We have to be better and more consistent. I like our mentality and focus level, but our overall execution needs to improve,’’ Sanborn said.
The Panthers scored eight of the game’s first 11 points and held leads of 12-6 and 21-13 before the Eagles closed the half with a 24-14 surge to build their two-point edge at intermission.
Bridgewater converted 54.7 percent (29 of 53) of its shots from the field.
Eighteen of those 29 field goals were produced by an assist, while half of Ferrum’s 32 field goals were created by an assist.
Ferrum won the rebounding battle, 43-31, and the Panthers held edges in second-chance points (21-10), points in the paint (46-30) and bench points (37-24) at game’s end.
The Eagles committed 14 turnovers as opposed to nine for the Panthers, but the Eagles were able to score 15 points off Ferrum miscues, while the Panthers netted 12 points off Bridgewater errors.
Davriom Grier led Bridgewater with 25 points and Bowser came of the bench to net 22.
Also, Chandler Murray finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, Monte Simpkins tallied 11 and Liam Caswell scored 10.
Plair tallied 12 points on a 6 of 8 shooting display and he pulled down a game-best nine rebounds.
Also scoring for the Panthers were Brandon Reeves with eight points, Kajuan Madden-McAfee with seven, Nick Helton with five, Kalip Jones with three and Jamal Scott with two.
Madden-McAfee passed out three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.