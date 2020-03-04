Panthers fail to land Marlins in their nets

SALEM — Virginia Wesleyan University’s path to advancement in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament was through the inside, the deep interior of Ferrum College’s defense.
Either the Marlins scored or they drew fouls on an undersized Panthers outfit, and that led to a 71-62 victory that closed Ferrum’s best men’s basketball campaign since 2011 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the league’s postseason tournament at the Salem Civic Center.
Virginia Wesleyan (23-5), the tournament’s No. 2 seed and one of two conference teams that entered the tournament nationally-ranked in NCAA Division III, used the win as a springboard to a semifinal-round victory over No. 6 seed University of Lynchburg. The Marlins were bested in Sunday’s finals by No. 1 seed Randolph-Macon, ranked second nationally in Division III.
No. 7 seed Ferrum (15-12), playing in the ODAC tournament for the first time and on the Salem Civic Center floor for the first time, saw its season end with the setback, its second this year to Virginia Wesleyan.
The Panthers, who were 7-2 in February, won more games this season (15) that they did in Tyler Sanborn’s first two years as head coach combined (11).
“The biggest thing for them was getting on the offensive glass (Virginia Wesleyan 19-7 edge and a 56-33 overall rebounding advantage) and getting extra opportunities,’’ Sanborn said.
The Marlins were in the one-and-one at the 13:41 mark and reached the double bonus with 8:20 to go when post player Marcus Plair was excused from the contest after obtaining his fifth foul.
“I knew that when Marcus and Carrington (Young) got in foul trouble, it was going to be tough,’’ Sanborn said. “Carrington was getting frustrated because he was getting some fouls called on him that he didn’t agree with…We needed his physicality.
“I think Virginia Wesleyan’s experience of being here and playing in the ODAC tournament before helped them,’’ Sanborn said. “They’ve played in big games. Our guys, especially in the first part of the game, were a little bit awed. Playing at the civic center is not something they are used to. It was a little bit different for them.
“Once we settled in, we gave (Virginia Wesleyan) a good fight. We fought hard. Our guys really wanted it. I was proud of the effort that we put out there,’’ Sanborn said.
The Marlins were playing in their 65th ODAC tournament game. Their appearance in the finals was their 11th and they’ve won the conference crown six times.
Virginia Wesleyan finished the game with a 36-20 advantage in points-in-the paint and an 18-7 edge in second-chance scoring.
The Marlins held the lead for 30:10 as opposed to 8:26 for the Panthers. The contest featured six lead changes and six ties.
Virginia Wesleyan’s largest lead was nine points and its best scoring run of seven straight points was achieved in the second half.
Ferrum led 34-33 at intermission after swishing seven 3-point field goals in the opening 20-minute stanza. There were three lead changes in the initial five minutes of the second half and the count was even at 48 with 11:59 to play after a three-point play by James Smith Jr.
Then, Virginia Wesleyan responded with a 10-2 run to build an eight-point, 58-50, advantage.
The spread stayed in the six-to-eight point window before reaching nine points, 63-54, with 5:46 showing after Percy Burt hit the last of two tries from the line.
The Panthers answered with what proved to be their final rally of the season.
Two free throws by Rashad Reed, a 3-pointer by Kajuan Madden-McAfee and a free throw by Carrington Young pulled the Panthers to within three points, 63-60, as the clock approached the four-minute mark.
But, Ferrum would make only one more shot from the field — a deuce by Smith, who finished with a game-best 20 points, and Virginia Wesleyan would secure the win with an 8-2 game-ending run, one in which half of those points were manufactured by a 4 of 6 showing from the free-throw line.
Virginia Wesleyan was 16 of 22 from the free-throw line, 13 of 18 after intermission, as opposed to Ferrum’s 10 of 15 clip.
The Panthers, a team noted for their penchant for attempting — and converting — long-distance shots from the 3-point arc, made only thre triples after intermission. Madden-McAfee swished all three of those tries, but almost eight minutes elapsed between his second make and his final one.
“That was crucial,’’ Sanborn said of his team’s lack of marksmanship after halftime. The 3-pointers (in the first half) kept us around. James made some tough shots in the first half, but I thought he forced some tough ones in the second half. We got some good looks, but we were not able to convert. They just went in and out and we were not able to convert.
“I thought we got tighter with our defense. We had some guys go after rebounds and we got some second-chance points,’’ veteran Marlins head coach Dave Macedo said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well; we couldn’t throw it in the ocean, but found a way with our activity (on the glass).
“We’ve got some guys who are tough match-ups. I just didn’t think we finished (on offense), but give our guys credit — we found a way (to win),’’ Macedo said.
“I thought in the second half (on defense), we forced tougher shots. (Ferrum’s threes) were not in rhythm. They were tighter shots.’’
Virginia Wesleyan held the lead from the outset, building it to a high of seven points (12-5, 13-6) twice and to five on multiple occasions.
The Panthers cut the spread to one, 19-18, following a Smith 3-pointer with. 9:28 showing. After back-to-back 3-pointers by Madden-McAfee and Reed, the Panthers pulled in front for the first time, 26-25, with 4:41 showing.
Two 3-pointers by Smith and a drive by Reed would produce a three-point, 34-31, Panthers’ advantage in the late stages of the first half.
Daniel Spencer (19 points, 12. rebounds, Burt (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Tim Fisher (14 points, 10 rebounds) completed double-doubles for Virginia Wesleyan and Jordan White finished with 11 points.
Four other players contributed points to the Marlins’ victory.
Fisher was limited to 25:25 because of fouls — he was charged with three in the opening half; at game’s end, he had four personals.
“Getting Fisher in foul trouble with his third foul, I thought that would pay big dividends for us,’’ Sanborn said. “He makes a big difference.’’
Madden-McAfee’s double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds was a highlight for Ferrum, and Reed finished with 14. The only other players to score were Plair and Young each with four points.
Virginia Wesleyan converted 38.8 (26 of 67) of its shots from the field, while Ferrum made 33.3 (21 of 63) of its attempts.
“I thought we forced some shots, but they make you do that with the ways in which they switch on defense,’’ Sanborn said. “They try to make you beat them one-on-one…I thought we did some good things, just not good enough.’’
The Marlins were 3 of 25 from the 3-point arc.
“That was good for us and it played to our game plan, but when shoot 25 threes and miss 22 of them, there are going to be a lot of long rebounds, and that was not good for us,’’ Sanborn said.
