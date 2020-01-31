From STAFF REPORTS
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Prior to Wednesday, Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team had won three straight games on Hampden-Sydney College’s home court in the past one-plus seasons.
That streak is over, but Ferrum futility on the road in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play continues.
The Tigers made 50.9 percent (28 of 55) of their shots from the field and 22 of their field goals were produced by an assist in a 74-68 triumph.
Wednesday’s contest is the only regular-season match-up between the Tigers (7-3 in the ODAC, 12-7 overall) and the Panthers (3-6 in the ODAC, 8-10 overall).
Hampden-Sydney’s win is its fourth in a row. Ferrum’s loss is its second straight.
The Tigers are 8-2 at home this season and 11-2 since a 1-5 start to their campaign; that one triumph did end a 20-game losing streak.
The Panthers are 0-5 this season in ODAC road games and 2-11 in one-plus conference campaigns.
Ferrum has remaining regular-season visits to the venues of league foes Guilford (North Carolina) College (Feb. 5), Eastern Mennonite University (Feb. 15) and Randolph College (Feb. 19).
The Panthers lost despite shooting 46.3 percent (25 of 54) from the floor and swishing 15 3-point field goals, one fewer than the program’s single-game record (16).
The Tigers led 35-30 at intermission and edged the Panthers by a point, 74-68, in the second half.
Hampden-Sydney used an 8-0 run to build its first-half lead.
Ferrum pulled to within a point with five minutes to play before equaling the count at 62 courtesy of a Rashad Reed 3-pointer with 3:15 showing.
The Tigers responded with a verdict-rendering 9-1 surge to push the spread to eight points, 71-63.
Nineteen of Ferrum’s field goals were produced by an assist.
The Panthers committed 18 turnovers to 11 by the Tigers.
Hampden-Sydney also held edges in points off turnovers (14-11), second-chance points (8-7), points-in-the-paint (34-19) and fast-break points (8-2) at game’s end.
The Panthers’ bench outscored the Tigers’ reserves 13-7.
Jack Wyatt paced Hampden-Sydney with 21 points and five assists, while Kevin Quinn tallied 16 points and Jake Hahn finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and a game-best eight assists.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee netted a game-best 26 points, pulled down nine rebounds and distributed four assists for Ferrum.
Nick Helton scored 11 points and Cameron Young scored registered eight points, corralled a game-best 10 rebounds and passed out four assists.
Also, Kalip Jones distributed seven assists and Reed scored nine points to become the 12th player in program history to reach the 1,100-point plateau in career scoring.
Both head coaches, Tyler Sanborn for Ferrum and Caleb Kimbrough, who is in his first year at Hampden-Sydney, are Guilfiord alumni and former Quakers basketball standouts.
Their coaching rivalry stands at 1-1; Sanborn was victorious on Feb 4, 2018 when Kimbrough was the head coach of Huntingdon (Alabama) College.
Hampden-Sydney is tied for third in the ODAC with Washington and Lee University and the University of Lynchburg, Ferrum is in eighth in the 13-team league.
The top 10 teams qualify for the ODAC’s postseason tournament. Neither Ferrum nor Hampden-Sydney qualified last year.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC rival Bridgewater College. Tip off at Swartz Gym is 2 p.m.
The Eagles defeated the Panthers earlier this season.
