Panthers continue perfect softball start with sweep

FERRUM — Lyndsey Sears belted a walk-off, solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to give Ferrum College’s softball team a 6-5 non-conference victory over Piedmont International at American National Bank Field.
The Panthers (6-0) completed a sweep of the doubleheader with a 2-0 triumph in game two.
Sears home run cleared the left field fence.
Ashton Lambeth (3-0), a senior righthander, tossed a complete game for the Panthers featuring seven strikeouts.
Ferrum led 5-2 in the top of the seventh when Piedmont International’s Maggie Smith hit a game-tying three-run home run.
In the second game, Sears (3-0) threw a complete-game shutout that was highlighted by eight strikeouts.
Carly Nelson belted a solo home run for Ferrum in the fifth inning.
Arielle Eure collected four hits in seven plate appearances in the two games with a double, triple and three RBI. Also, she scored once and stole a base.
Kayli Cook was 5 of 7 with a double for Piedmont International (0-7). She scored twice and stole two bases.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against Wilkes (Pennsylvania) College at home. Game times are noon and 3 p.m.
ODAC HONORS
Eure, Perry claim conference laurels
FOREST — Ferrum College softball standout Arielle Eure has been named Player of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Eure, a sophomore from Summerfield, North Carolina, batted .500 (7 of 14) last week as the Panthers captured sweeps in non-league doubleheaders over former USA South Athletic Conference foes Greensboro (North Carolina) College and Methodist (North Carolina) University.
Eure’s slugging percentage for the four games was 1.143 and her on-base percentage was .563.
In the doubleheader sweep of Greensboro by scores of 5-2 and 6-4, Eure was 3 of 6 with two home runs, both in the second game, a double and a stolen base. She scored three runs and drove in three.
In the twinbill sweep of Methodist by scores of 6-4 and 14-6, Eure was 4 of 8 with a triple, four stolen bases, an RBI and a walk. She scored five runs.
Earlier this month, Randolph College junior midfielder Sarah Perry, a former standout prep performer at Franklin County, was chosen Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse.
In Randolph’s season-opening, 19-16 non-conference victory over North Carolina Wesleyan College, Perry netted 11 goals to establish a program record and tie the current conference standard, a mark that was last equaled by Virginia Wesleyan University’s Ann Marie Nash in 2003.
She and Nash share the conference record with four other players.
Also, Perry set a new program record for points (11). The previous Randolph records were held by Taylor Klemenz.
Perry tallied nine of her 11 goals in the first half of the match. She registered her goals on 13 shots, 12 of which were on goal.
Perry won 14 draw controls, caused four turnovers and claimed possession of four ground balls.
BASEBALL
Ferrum 16, Alfred State 6
Connor Dopp was 4 of 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored Sunday to lead Ferrum to a 10-run, non-conference win at home.
Tim Ortega, Kyle Anstice and Josh Greenway all belted home runs for the Panthers (6-3).
Austin Vernon (1-0) struck out two in two innings of relief to earn the victory.
Jack Henby, Colin Johnson and Samuel Dickerson each collected a pair of base hits for the Pioneers (3-3).
Alfred State starter Chris Catoire was charged with the loss. He lasted five innings.
EQUESTRIAN
Panthers end season in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ferrum College’s equestrian team finished its 2019-2020 season Sunday with a seventh-place finish in the Virginia Spring Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) at The Barracks.
The University of Virginia claimed championship laurels, while Bridgewater College was the reserve champion (second place).
Placing third through ninth were Washington and Lee University, Virginia Tech, Hollins University, James Madison University, Ferrum, Roanoke College and the University of Lynchburg.
For Ferrum, Hattie Rieck placed fifth in Introductory Equitation of the Flat out of nine riders and Gloria Wood finished sixth in Intermediate Equitation of the Flat in a field of nine competitors.
“I’m really proud of this team’s season this year. They have come together and worked hard all year on developing their skills and team work....,’’ Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said.
Wood, who is from Franklin County, has qualified for two events in next month’s ISHA Regionals, set for Saturday, March 21 at Hollins University.
Saturday at a show at Bridgewater, Wood placed fourth in Intermediate Flat and Limit Fences.
Also, Rieck and Rebecca Halm finished fourth in their events.
Bridgewater captured championship honors of its show and Hollins was the reserve champion.
Placing third through ninth were Virginia, James Madison, Virginia Tech, Washington and Lee, Roanoke, Ferrum and Lynchburg.
SOFTBALL
Ferrum 6, Methodist 4, Game 1
Ferrum 14, Methodist 6, Game 2
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Ashton Lambeth (W, 2-0) pitched six innings to get the win in game one, with Arielle Eure and Lyndsey Sears each going 3-4 at the plate for Ferrum (4-0).
Heather Taspp had a solo homer in the second inning for the Monarchs (5-5).
Sears (2-0) picked up the complete game win in the nightcap with four strikeouts, and went 3-4 again at the plate.
Keri Hamlett went 3-4 at the plate with five runs, and a stolen base.
BASEBALL
Ferrum 5, Brockport 2
Grey Sherfey’s two-run single highlighted a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Panthers past the Golden Eagles on Saturday.
Ryan Mansell and James Houlahan each drove in a run for Brockport (0-3) in the fifth inning that tied the game at 2-2 after Ferrum (5-3) opened the scoring an inning earlier with RBI singles from Tim Ortega and Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Washington and Lee 96, Ferrum 85
Washington and Lee led by two at the break, but used a 15-2 run to open the second half and take control in winning the ODAC game.
William Brueggeman had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Generals (20-5, 12-4 ODAC), while Kevin Dennin had 18 points, Sam Wise had 11 points and Robert DiSibio had 10 points.
Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Panthers (14-11, 9-7 ODAC). Rashad Reed added 18 points, James Smith Jr. had 17 points and Kalip Jones chipped in with 11 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Wesleyan 58, Ferrum 49
NORFOLK — Ferrum closed out its season on the road at Virginia Wesleyan, losing 58-49 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) affair.
The Marlins (6-19, 4-14 ODAC) were led by Sabrina Jones, who posted a game-high 17 points. Bianca Atkinson recorded a double-double for VWU with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Ferrum (4-21, 4-14 ODAC) was led by Cameron Hawkins, as she recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Panthers end their 2019-2020 season with the loss, their third in a row. They failed to qualify for the ODAC's 10-team postseason tournament for the second straight year.
Ferrum 12, William Peace 11 (OT)
Austin Nowlin’s goal nine seconds into the first overtime was the difference as Ferrum hung on for the non-conference win.
The Panthers led 11-5 with seven minutes left in regulation when William Peace mounted a comeback, posting six straight goals to send the game into overtime.
Jack Sheehan led the Panthers (2-1) with five goals. Anthony Florian had four goals for the Pacers (1-2).
Ferrum matched its win total (2) from a year ago with its second straight triumph.
The Panthers entertain Greensboro (North Carolina) College tonight at 7 in a non-conference contest at W.B. Adams Stadium.
BASEBALL
Ferrum 12, Brockport 8
Ferrum used big rallies in the fifth and sixth innings to top visiting Brockport at W.B. Admas Field on Friday, 12-8.
Grey Sherfey led the way for the Panthers (4-3) at the plate, bringing in five runs via two triples in five plate appearances.
Ryan Voight had a big day for Brockport (0-1) going 2-5 with 5 RBIs.
Drew Calohan (2-0) took the win for the Panthers surrendering eight earned over 6 2/3 innings pitched.
Trevor McCarthy (0-1) took the loss, giving up fiver earned over 5 1/3 innings of work.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Ferrum 21, William Peace 11
Kaitlyn Harvey netted six goals and two assists and Micaela Harvey (Franklin County) tallied four goals and distributed four assists as the Panthers opened the 2020 season with a win over the Pacers on Friday at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Erin Reynolds also scored four goals and passed two assists for the Panthers (1-0)
William Peace (0-1) was led by Allison Schaper with eight goals.
TENNIS SCORES
Women: Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
Men: Lynchburg 9, Ferrum 0
Women: Guilford 6, Ferrum 3
Men: Guilford 7, Ferrum 2
