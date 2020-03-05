LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Ferrum College’s undefeated softball team has risen 12 spots in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III Top 25 poll, the organization’s third set of rankings this season.
Ferrum, Virginia Wesleyan University and Randolph-Macon represent the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in the poll.
The Panthers, who debuted at No. 25, are ranked No. 13, a jump of 12 spots.
Reigning Division III national champion Texas Lutheran is ranked No. 1 and has earned all eight available first-place votes.
Virginia Wesleyan, which won back-to-back national championships in 2017 and 2018, is ranked sixth.
Randolph-Macon College, which is a year removed from winning a regional championship, a super regional title and an appearance in the Division III Softball World Series, is ranked 18th.
The Panthers return to action Friday against Rivier (New Hampshire) University in the Fastpitch Games Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
