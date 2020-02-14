Panthers claim sixth victory of season, top Averett, 24-15

FERRUM — Ferrum College rallied from a nine-point deficit to claim its sixth dual-match victory of the season Tuesday — a 24-15 decision over Averett University at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The contest is Ferrum’s final dual match of the season.
The Cougars (9-9) built a 12-3 lead following two wins by decision and one by pin in the first four bouts.
Ferrum (6-3) responded with four consecutive wins, the first by Tatom Tyree, who was victorious by pin in 53 seconds at 149 pounds.
Elijah Martin’s win by an 11-5 decision at 157 pounds squared the count at 12. Then, the Panthers took the lead for good, 15-12, when Luke Ness was triumphant at 165 pounds by a 6-1 decision.
Malik Barr claimed his 26th win of the season by major decision 16-6 at 174 pounds to make the count 19-12.
Averett was within four points, 19-15, after a one-point win at 184 pounds.
Then, Ferrum secured the victory in the final bout of match, won by Braden Homsey by technical fall at 197 pounds. Homsey’s win is his 25th of the season.
Levi Englman, a sophomore who earned All-America honors last year, and who was ranked No. 1 in Division III at 133 pounds earlier this season, won by decision, 3-0. The victory is his 21st this season.
Winning bouts for Averett were Samuel Braswell (decision, 12-8 at 125 pounds), Brandon Woody (pin at 2:32 at 141 pounds), George Moseley (decision, 2-1 at 184 pounds) and Trent Ragland (sudden victory, 3-1 at 285 pounds).
Ferrum seeks its fifth Southeast Wrestling Conference championship Saturday, Feb. 22 at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
