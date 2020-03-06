Panthers break mark for 3-pointers made for third year in a row

Photo by STEVEN MARSH

Ferrum College junior Kajuan Madden-McAfee fires a 3-pointer over a University of Lynchburg defender during the second half of a 2019-2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match-up between the Panthers and the Hornets at William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Madden-McAfee was Ferrum’s top 3-point marksman this past season with 67 treys made. As team, the Panthers broke the program record for single-season 3-pointers made for the third year in a row. The new standard is 253.