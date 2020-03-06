Panthers break mark for 3-pointers made for third year in a row

By STEVEN MARSH
FERRUM — For the third year in row, Ferrum College’s men’s team has proved that there is value in successful 3-point marksmanship.
The Panthers have broken the program record for 3-pointers made for the third year in a row while being steered by a head coach who made his reputation as an inside force during his career at Guilford (North Carolina) College, Tyler Sanborn.
The Panthers made 253 field goals from 3-point distance this season. The Panthers averaged 9.4 makes-per-game; in conference play, their average was 10.1.
Four players, three of whom return next season, accounted for 201 of those makes.
Junior guard Kajuan Madden-McAfee paced the Panthers with 67, followed by Rashad Reed with 57, Nick Helton with 42 and James Smith Jr. with 35.
Even though Ferrum’s total broke the program record, it left the Panthers outside the top 50 nationally in 3-point field goals made.
The Panthers converted 241 3-pointers in 2018, Sanborn’s first-year as head coach, and 245 last season.
Next season, the 3-point arc moves from 20 feet, 9 inches to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches for Division II and Division III men’s baasketball, thus making those levels uniform with Division I and international play.
Division I men’s basketball transitioned to the international distance this year; however, the implementation was delayed a year in Division II and III “due to the financial impact of placing a new line on the courts,’’ according to the NCAA.
Ferrum played exhibition games against Division I clubs Applachian (North Carolina) State University and Virginia Military Institute (VMI) this past season and attempted triples from the Division I/ international distance.
“Against VMI, I know we had two guys, Kajuan and Nick, who made five (3-pointers), Sanborn said.
“The guys who are good outside shooters are going to continue to make shots, the ones who are okay shooters are the ones who are going to struggle,’’ Sanborn said when asked about the forthcoming change in distance.
----------
Sanborn is 1-1 as a head coach in the ODAC tournament following the Panthers’ first-round win over Emory & Henry College at home and their loss to Virginia Wesleyan University in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Cennter.
He still holds the conference record for single-season rebounds, 465 established during Guilford’s 2009-2010 campaign.
In 2009, Sanborn corralled 21 rebounds in an ODAC tournament game against Washington and Lee, the third-best single-game total in tournament history. In three tournament games in 2010, he grabbed 42. In eight career tournament games from 2006-2010, he clained 94 which ranks third-best in tournament history.
But that’s not all.
Sanborn blocked five shots in Guilford’s 2010 tournament contest against the University of Lynchburg. He blocked 10 in three tournament games in 2010 and 20 in eight games from 2006-2010. Those numbers are ranked among the best in tournament history.
----------
Ferrum’s 15-win campaign ranks tied forn sixth-best in program history alongside its 15-10 season in 1991 under former head coach Bill Pullen.
Pullen, the Panthers’ first coach of their Division III era led the club to four of its best finishes:16-12 in 1987, 18-8 in 1986, 18-7 in 1993 and 21-8 in 1992.
Bill Tharp guided the Panthers to their best finish — 23-5 in 2011.
Tharp and Pullen, who rank first and second in career wins, each has 10 double-figure victory campaigns to his credit. They are the longest-tenured coaches in program history: a combined 23 seasons: 12 for Tharp, 11 for Pullen.
Larry Mangino (1997 and 1998) has two double-figure win campaigns to his credit, while Ed Wills (2002) and Sanborn (2020) each has one.
----------
Although the ODAC had three teams that achieved 20-win seasons — Randolph-Macon College, Virginia Wesleyan and Washington and Lee University, only the Yellow Jackets reaped an NCAA Division III tournament berth, the league’s automatic bid that goes to its champion (the winner of the postseason tournament).
Washington and Lee saw its season end to No. 6 seed University of Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan fell to Randolph-Macon in the finals.
Following his team’s quarterfinal-round win over Ferrum, long-time Virginia Wesleyan bench boss Dave Macedo said he felt the ODAC deserved to receive multiple Division III tournament bids.
“I don’t know why it shouldn’t be (but) it’s just so competitive now days. You’ve got to keep taking care of business,’’ Macedo said.
Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan entered the tournament ranked nationally and regionally and Washington and Lee was ranked regionally.
“The ODAC is a multiple team bid league in my opinion, especially this year,’’ Macedo said.
“Guilford would not have gotten in the NCAAs last year had they not uspet Randolph-Macon (in the championship game) and yet they were two points from going to the Final Four. That tells you how strong (the ODAC) is. I think the (selection) committee needs to look at that,’’ Macedo said.
“I think you could put the fifth place team in our league in the NCAA tournament and they’d do well against some of (the teams that make it),’’ Macedo said. “I hope (the conference) gets recognized (for its toughness).’’
Randolph-Macon’s automatc berth was one of 43 granted in the 64-team field,
The Yellow Jackets are hosting a four-team pod for first-round and second-round play this weekend. Wesley (Delaware) College, Marietta (Ohio) College and the College of New Jersey are the other three teams in the pod.
Wesley plays Randoph-Macon and Marietta plays the College of New Jersey in today’s action. The winner of the pod advances to the Sweet 16 on March 14.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are March 20-21 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The national championship game is set for Sunday, April 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.
----------
Randolph-Macon, this year’s ODAC champion, in the league’s lone representative in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament, and standout performer Kelly Williams is a finalist for the 2020 Jostens Trophy, which will be presented in Salem on Thursday, March 26.
The award, created by the Rotary Club of Salem, honors the most outstanding players in Division III men’s and women’s basketball.
Randolph-Macon plays Transylvania (Kentucky) University in its opener on the Pioneers’ home floor. Also, a first-round match-up between Oglethorpe (Georgia) University and William Peace (North Carolina) University is scheduled.
