FERRUM — Stellar work by its two starting pitchers and a bullpen that was up to its chosen task Saturday favored Ferrum College as the Panthers got their 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball campaign off to a perfect start.
Ferrum (2-0 in the ODAC, 11-5 overall) led from wire-to-wire in both games of a doubleheader sweep of Eastern Mennonite University, 8-4 and 4-2, Saturday at W.B. Adams Field.
The doubleheader was a match-up of teams that qualified for postseason conference play a year and seek returns to this year’s ODAC tournament in May. Only eight teams make the double-elimination tournament field.
In the first game, the Panthers turned a 2-1 edge into a 7-1 advantage by scoring four runs in bottom of the third and one in the last of the fourth.
Ferrum completed a six-run surge with a run in the bottom of the seventh and withstood a three-run rally by the Royals in the top of the eighth.
Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 8-5, and benefited from six Royals errors, while committing two defensive blunders.
Senior left-hander Drew Calohan (4-0), who faced 31 batters, surrendered four hits in eight innings, while striking out nine.
Austin Vernon retired two of the four batters he faced in the ninth and Corey Peel struck out the only batter he challenged to claim his second save of the campaign. Both are right-handers.
In the second game, sophomore right-hander Will Davis (3-1) permitted four hits, two walks and an earned run in seven innings. He struck out eight of the 30 batters he faced. Two Royals batters were hit by Davis offerings.
Davis enjoyed a 4-0 lead through five frames after the Panthers scored once in the first and three times in the fourth.
Davis allowed the Royals’ initial run in the sixth and set-up man Ty Lam was tagged for a run in the eighth.
Jacob Tomlin worked 1 1/3 frames of no-hit relief to earn his first save of the season.
Peel employs an underhand, submarine delivery. Tomlin comes to the plate with side-arm tosses.
“Those guys give (opposing hitters) a different look,’’ Panthers dugout boss Ryan Brittle said. “We don’t have any guys who throw in the 80s aside from Drew and Will, so they have to hit their spots and throw their breaking pitches for strikes.’’
Davis worked out of a bases loaded jam in the third, and in the seventh, he struck out the last batter he faced on a called third strike following a visit to the mound by Brittle.
“I asked him if he wanted (the guy) and he said, ‘Yea, I want him,’ “So I said, ‘Well, then, you better go get him,’ “ Brittle said.
“This is one of the best games that Will has competed in for us,’’ Brittle said.
In the earlier jam, Davis struck out back-to-back batters from the middle of the Royals’ line-up to escape danger.
“That showed some guts, some intestinal fortitude,’’ Brittle said.
Davis, a starter in high school for Class 3 power Tunstall, is in his first year in Ferrum’s starting rotation. He was the Panthers primary closer last year.
“It takes time to learn how to start on the college level. Every guy in (Eastern Mennonite’s line-up) is a three-hole hitter in high school. Everybody can hit. This was the best start of his college career. It’s good to see him progressing,’’ Brittle said.
Ferrum outhit Eastern Mennonite, 7-6, and won despite committing two errors, while the Royals were charged with one defensive miscue.
“We had two quality starts out of Drew and Will and our bullpen did just enough to finish the games for us,’’ Brittle said.
In more instances than not, it’s feast for famine when relievers toe the rubber.
“I’m getting more gray hair now...Offensively, there are some things we need to clean up, and we need to get some guys healthy,’’ Brittle said. “But, I liked the way we competed — we competed really well. I thought we were focused and we made some really nice plays defensively,’’ Brittle said.
Ferrum can stand to improve in its employment of its small-ball attack as there were failed sacrifices and runners being thrown out on the bases, especially in the second game.
“Small-ball, we’re getting better at it. We talked a lot about it this week and we’ve worked on it,’’ Brittle said. “We’ve got a few more things to work out. Our bunt attempts are better, but they still need to get better, and we need to talk about some situational stuff, so we’ll know what to do next time.
“We got hung up on the bases. They were either caught in run-downs or thrown out. We’ve got to do a better job of (bringing those guys home) when they are in scoring position,’’ Brittle said.
In the first game, the Panthers registered three extra-base hits: a double by Josh Greenway, a triple by Grey Sherfey and a two-run home run by Tim Ortega in the first inning.
Ortega drove in three runs, while Ozzie Torres and Isaac Yeaman each plated one.
Eastern Mennonite’s Brett Lindsay smacked a three-run home run in the top of the eighth.
In the second game. Ortega and Greenway each doubled and Sherfey, Ferrum’s starting center fielder, stroked a triple.
Robert Guenther countered with the Royals’ lone extra-base hit: a double.
Ferrum has a week off prior to its next ODAC series at Bridgewater College Saturday.
Next week, the Panthers begin a four-game home stand against North Carolina Wesleyan College, followed by a single ODAC contest against Emory & Henry College and a two-game conference set versus the University of Lynchburg.
“What we’ll do the rest of the season is have a mid-week conference game, or, sometimes, a non-league game, and a conference series on the weekend,’’ Brittle said.
“That will help us because we won’t have to go too deep into our pitching staff,’’ Brittle said.
Beginning Saturday, 20 of Ferrum’s final 24 games are ODAC match-ups. Besides N.C. Wesleyan, Ferrum plays non-league foes Averett University twice and Southern Virginia University once during that stretch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.