FERRUM — Ferrum College’s men’s and women’s swimming teams dropped a pair of double duals Saturday at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool to conclude regular-season competition.
Ferrum’s men’s team lost to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival University of Lynchburg, 207-31, and to Southern Virginia University, 168-56.
Ferrum’s women’s squad lost to Lynchburg, 195-34, and to Southern Virginia, 113-75.
The Panthers men’s squad is 0-0; the women’s team is 1-9.
Taylor Darnell led the men’s team with a third-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle and a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly, while Jacob Blaukovitch came in fourth in the 200 breaststroke.
Hunter Tharpe posted the best finishes for the Panthers’ women’s squad: a second-place showing in the 200 backstroke and a third-place showing in the 500 freestyle.
Also, Katie Shoaf was fourth in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle and Courtney Moyer was fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Prior to the start of the event, Ferrum honored its four seniors: Moyer from the women’s team and Darnell, Matiyas Ganoro and Philip Martin from the men’s team.
Moyer, Darnell and Martin are four-year letter winners.
Ferrum competes in the 2020 ODAC Championships Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 6-9 at the Greensboro (North Carolina) Aquatic Center.
