Panthers are honored for their improvement on the course

By GARY HOLDEN
FERRUM — Ferrum College golf team is one of six collegiate programs from across the country to earn the 2020 Mark Laesch Award, given annually by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
The award recognizes the NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and NJCAA programs which show the most improvement from one year to the next. Teams are recognized based on improvement in adjusted stroke average per round from the 2018-19 season to 2019-20.
Ferrum was cited by the GCAA as the NCAA Division III school with the most improvement, 30.44 strokes better this season than in 2018-19.
“The Mark Laesch Award is a true honor for us at Golfstat,” said Golfstat President Brian Laesch. “It is a tribute to the impact Golfstat Founder and my dad, Mark Laesch, has made on the game of college golf.
“To me, seeing the statistical improvement from season to season of these teams honored with this award represents the very foundation and driving force that built Golfstat--all the way back to the start,” Laesch said.
“It is a great honor for us, and we want to congratulate all the recipients of the Mark Laesch Award for the 2019-20 season,” Laesch said.
Joining Ferrum as honorees are the University San Diego (-12.96 strokes this season) from Division I, Division II’s Goldey-Beacom College (-20.68), Grand View University (-11.30) of NAIA, Eastern Arizona College (-9.80) from NJCAA Division I, and NJCAA Division II’s Hawkeye Community College (-13.42).
“I am so proud of this group,” said Ferrum second-year head Coach Erick Cox, a former Panthers player and college alumnus. “To see this team get recognized really means a lot to me.
“After a very rocky season last year, we were determined to turn heads this year. I believe we accomplished that and there is more to come,” Cox said.
Team members are Matthew Henninger, Hunter High, Jacob Holley, Lance Keiser, Brett Pennington, Zach Phipps, Chase Sells, Hunter Shelton, Zachery Walsh and Adam Keiser (student assistant coach).
This is Ferrum’s second such award, having been named the NCAA Division III Most Improved Team in 1995 by Wilson Sporting Goods and the GCAA.
That year, Ferrum made its first appearance in the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championships at Hulman Links in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Panthers posted a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Tournament under long-time head coach Ray Corron.
Ferrum is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season in September in the Williamsburg (Virginia) National Collegiate.
The Panthers have three other tournaments scheduled for the fall.
Gary Holden is Ferrum College’s sports information director and assistant athletic director.
