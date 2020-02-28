Panthers advance in ODAC tournament with first-round triumph

FERRUM — Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team got reacquainted with postseason tournament play Wednesday night after exodus of three years.
After two hours of what was heart-stopping action at times, the Panthers (15-11) reacquainted themselves with postseason victory.
James Smith Jr.’s lay-up with 44 seconds to play proved to be the game-winner as Ferrum, the No. 7 seed, edged No. 10 seed Emory & Henry College 87-84 in a first-round match-up in the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s basketball tournament before a boisterous audience inside a sweltering William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Smith’s lay-up gave the Panthers an 85-84 lead, an advantage they had to protect from take over by the Wasps (7-19), who missed a 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play and a lay-up just before the clock reached triple zeroes.
Carrington Young claimed two defensive rebounds and made two free throws in the closing stages to help Ferrum secure the win, its seventh in its last eight games and its second this season over Emory & Henry.
Young finished with a career-best 20 points in 24 minutes of action on a 6 of 9 shooting display. He was 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds, five of which were on the defensive end of the floor.
With the victory, Ferrum advances to today’s quarterfinals against No. 2 seed and nationally-ranked Virginia Wesleyan University, which bested the Panthers in their lone regular-season match-up staged in Virginia Beach.
The contest tips off at 6 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game is Sunday afternoon.
The tournament champion claims the ODAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
“I really feel like we can make some noise (in the tournament). We lost to Wesleyan by six at their place early in the year. We’re a better club now, but I’m sure they are too,’’ third-year Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said. “It’s going to be exciting (to go to Salem) and see what happens.’’
The winner of the tournament must capture three victories in three days. Ferrum has played back-to-back games only once this season, but the Panthers won both of those.
Ferrum was playing in postseason for the first time since a 2016 quarterfinal-round contest against LaGrange (Georgia) College in the USA South Athletic Conference tournament and its win is its first in postseason play since the 2014 quarterfinals of that event.
The Panthers failed to qualify for postseason play in 2015, 2017 and 2018, their last year in the USA South, and again in 2019, their inaugural campaign in the ODAC.
Emory & Henry had been to the ODAC championship game twice and captured one championship during that window. This season was one of injuries and player defections and those dilemmas left the Wasps with an 11-man roster. Ten of those players dressed for Wednesday’s game.
The second half featured eight lead changes and four ties. It was played at a high-octane pace until the 6:53 mark when Wasps senior Colin Molden, the ODAC’s leading scorer, committed his fifth foul and was excused from the contest.
At the time of Molden’s dismissal, the Wasps trailed by five points, 73-68. Only 30 points were netted thereafter with the Wasps edging the Panthers during that run 16-14.
Smith, a junior who transferred from Virginia State University, was 3 of 10 from the field for seven points.
But his lay-up with 2:19 to play broke a deadlock at 81. Each team held the lead once prior to Smith’s game-winner, which came after Ferrum had called a full timeout with 16 seconds showing on the shot clock.
The Panthers withstood a missed lay-up by the Wasps’ Jordan Grant just before gaining the possession that established Smith’s game-winner.
Sanborn said Smith’s drive was the shot Panthers wanted. Had it not been available, a kickback to the outside for a perimeter jumper, most likely a 3-point try, was the second option, Sanborn said.
“We just wanted James to get down hill and make a play. He’s good at that and we set things up for him to do that. It was pretty simple basketball. James is tough to guard when he’s going to the rim,’’ Sanborn said.
“He made a couple of big plays for us down the stretch,’’ Sanborn said.
“The play was for James to get down hill,’’ Panthers senior guard Rashad Reed said. “It forces the defense to make a decision...and James was able to get a wide-open lay-up.’’
The Panthers converted 55.6 percent of their shots in the first half and 50 percent (33 of 66) for the game. The Wasps took 20 fewer shots from the field than the 83 they launched in regular-season loss and was 30 of 63 (47.6 percent).
“It was good to see that we were able to get it done in a critical game even though we didn’t have our best stuff,’’ Sanborn said. “Obviously, our season is over if we don’t win.’’
The Panthers led 45-40 at intermission; they led by 10 points at the 14:20 mark after scoring 17 of the game’s first 24 points. From that point, the Wasps outscored the Panthers by five, 33-28.
Ferrum did lead from wire-to-wire in the opening half and the count was never even. The Panthers built two, eight-point leads (48-40, 50-42) in the opening two-plus minutes of the second half, but with 16:35 to play, the score was tied and with 15 minutes to go, the Wasps were ahead by one, 53-52.
Then, a Kajuan Madden-McAfee 3-pointer ignited an 11-0 run that produced a 10-point advantage, one that would be matched twice following its end and surpassed once, 71-60 when Nick Helton swished his third 3-pointer of the half with 10:41 to go.
Helton came off the bench to score 17 points, He was 5 of 8 from the 3-point arc, while Madden-McAfee netted 17 points on a 7 of 11 shooting display that included a 3 of 7 showing from long distance.
“Nick came back to life and that was good to see,’’ Sanborn said.
McAfee corralled seven rebounds to match Young’s output and Marcus Pair claimed a game-best nine rebounds as the Panthers won the battle of the backboards 40-30.
Ferrum’s advantage stayed in the six to 10-point window until Emory & Henry cut the deficit to four, 74-70, with 6:45 to play. Two-plus minutes later, the score was even at 76 and with 4:13 to play, the Wasps were ahead by two after a lay-up by Micah Banks. A three-point play by Smith enabled the Panthers to recapture the lead, 79-78, but Jake Martin answered with a three-point play to return to advantage to the Wasps.
The count was even at 81 after a pair of Young free throws with 2:44 to go. A Smith lay-up with 2:19 showing broke the tie. Then, the Wasps claimed their final lead, 84-83, after Jordan Grant swished a trey.
“I thought we were getting ready to break it open when we were up 10, but we just never could get to that 15 or 20-point lead,’’ Sanborn said. “But (Emory & Henry) has come back from some pretty significant deficits this season.’’
The Wasps won three of their last five games to qualify for the tournament as the 10th seed. Wins over Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke College were achieved during that stretch.
“I’m glad we were able to finish it out,’’ Sanborn said.
Reed finished with 10 points and Kalip Jones finished with nine. Emory & Henry’s Anthony Williams netted a game-best 25 points.
Molden and Banks each finished with 14 and Dylan Catron scored 12.
