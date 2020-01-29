Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) senior point guard Caden Burke (No.1) glides to the basket past a Faith Christian School-Roanoke defender during Monday’s 50-41 Ospreys’ victory over the Warriors at the Smith Mountain Lake YMCA. SMLCA (5-1 in the VACA Southwest District, 8-1 overall) scored 16 of the game’s initial 18 points and led 30-16 at intermission and 36-20 after three quarters. The Ospreys pushed the spread to 19 points in the final frame before withstanding a run a 3-point field goals by Faith Christian (1-6 in the VACA Southwest, 5-11 overall) in the closing 2 1/2 minutes. Faith Christian’s girls squad (6-0 in the VACA Southwest, 16-1) won the first game of the doubleheader, 52-12, over SMLCA (0-3 in the VACA Southwest, 0-4 overall).
