Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) used a 33-9 game-ending surge that started in the third period Friday to claim a 24-point, 64-40 boys varsity basketball victory over Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) on the Knights’ home court.
The Ospreys’ victory is their second this season over the Knights.
The score was even at 25 at intermission and at 31 with 5:29 left in the third period.
From that point, SMLCA (9-1) finished the third quarter with a 14-4 run and captured the final frame 19-5.
The Ospreys, who compete in the Southwest Division of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), led by six points, 15-9, after the first quarter.
The Knights (3-13), who compete in the Southeast District of the VACA, squared the count at 25 by winning the second stanza, 16-10.
Ethan Craig led CHA with a game-best 18 points, while Evan Lawrence tallied 16. Both are sophomores.
Luke Divers, a sophomore, and Austin Spence, a junior, each scored three.
Lawrence, the Knights’ point guard, swished three 3-point field goals and Divers hit one.
Mason Neighbors paced a quartet of double-figure scorers for the Ospreys with 16 points.
Thomas Dean, a senior who has scored more than 900 points in his career, finished with 11 points, while Sam Smith and Colby Stephenson each collected 10.
Three other players contributed 17 points to the victory.
Stephenson made two 3-pointers and Dean hit one.
