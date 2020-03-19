Officials opt to cancel Robertson tournament because of pandemic

ROANOKE - The Scott Robertson Memorial Committee has opted to cancel the 2020 golf tournament, scheduled for next month at the Roanoke Country Club, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and guidelines for crowd size mandated by the Commonwealth of Virginia led the committee to conclude it was in the best interest of the participants and their families to cancel the tournament, officials said in a prepared statement released Thursday afternoon.
The 2020 Scott Robertson Memorial (SRM) will not be rescheduled.
It is not possible to reschedule with the uncertainty of the impact of the spread of the virus, as well as a full schedule for other junior golf events nationwide and the ability of the Roanoke Country Club.
The tournament will resume its regular schedule in 2021.
"Our committee, volunteers and (the) Roanoke Country Club are saddened that the 2020 SRM will not take place. The participants and their families are important to us and we always look forward to hosting them each year,'' said Debbie Ferguson, Scott Robertson Memorial tournament administrator.
The entry deadline for the 2020 SRM had not passed at the time the decision to cancel the tournament was made: the deadline was Tuesday, March 31.
"Wwe were headed toward a record number of applications before the COVID-19 virus became a daunting issue in our nation, and applications began to slow,'' Ferguson said.
"However, we were still receiving applications from the top juniors in the nation until the entries were closed early (Thursday) morning,'' Ferguson said.
Before closing the entries, the tournament had received more than 330 applications between the event's four decisions from 31 states and 15 foreign countries, Ferguson said.
"Our girls 15-18 division was once again heading toward being a top field in the nation for 2020. There were three players returning that finished in the top 10 in the 2019 SRM, five young ladies ranked in the top 50 junior girls in the nation, a 2019 U.S. Women's Amateur qualifier, who made the round of 64 and a U.S. Women's Open qualifier,'' Ferguson said.
"The boys 15-18 division would have had one of its strongest fields since the 2006 event,'' Ferguson said, recalling that Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kauffman, Patrick Reed, Chesson Hadley, Peter Uihlein, Spencer Lawson and Lanto Griffin competed.
The boys 15-18 division had received applications from 12 of the top 25 finishers from last year's tournament, including reigning champion Michael Brennan of Leesburg.
There were four 2019 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) All-Americans slated to play. To date, there were 15 applicants ranked among the top 100 junior boys in the nation, eight of whom are ranked in the top 50, Ferguson said.
"The 2019 SRM hosted one of our strongest fields in our 36-year history. Both the boys 15-18 and girls 15-18 divisions were ranked 11th (out of more than 300 junior events ranked) in the nation by Golfweek for their strength,'' Ferguson said.
"We look forward to carrying on our strong tradition in 2020, and our foremost hope is for our nation and world to have a speedy resolve and cure for the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Ferguson said.
