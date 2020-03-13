FOREST - Below is a statement from the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on operations at ODAC member institution campuses. In consultation with the ODAC Presidents Council as well as its Board of the Directors, the ODAC announces the following procedures regarding the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic seasons:
- all conference regular season competition is suspended indefinitely beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020
- the conference will maintain regular communication with its member institutions to monitor the landscape and evaluate its response
- ODAC leadership will continually review the status of the suspension and adapt as circumstances dictate
