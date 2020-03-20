FERRUM - The NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) has decided to cancel the remainder of the 2019-2020 conference athletic campaign in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with this decision, Ferrum College, which competes in the ODAC, has decided to end all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring 2020 season.
The ODAC made its decision Friday after a unanimous vote from its Presidents Council and Board of Directors.
The cancellation by the ODAC includes all regular-season league play and postseason and championship competition, officials with the conference said in a prepared statement.
Ferrum had hoped to returns to its fields of play Monday, April 6.
"Decisions of this nature are not easy, and the disappointment felt by our student-athletes, coaches and staff is not lost on anyone,'' Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in a prepared statement.
"However, it has been evident that as the global health threat continues to grow and policies around social distancing become more regulated, completing the spring athletic seasons in this environment has become impossible and irresponsible,'' Sutyak said.
"This decision (at Ferrum) was made after a great deal of consultation with campus officials, our ODAC peers and the information passed down from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the Virginia Department of Health, Sutyak said.
"To all the ODAC student-athletes, coaches, institutional staff and fans, know that this decision did not come lightly. The conference has remained hopeful for competition to resume this spring, but due to the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, the ODAC is prioritizing the health and well-being of not only those in ODAC and member school circles, but respective local communities by encouraging social distancing,'' the conference said.
Earlier, the NCAA decided to cancel all national championship postseason play in Divisions I, II and III.
"My heart is heavy in delivering this news. This is not what any of us wanted, nor how we envisioned the 2019-2020 athletic seasons to end, especially for our seniors,'' Sutyak said.
"My pledge is that we will look to find a way to appropriately honor all of our Class of 2020 spring senior student-athletes in the future when the global pandemic is under control.'' Sutyak said.
The ODAC said it plans to showcase the achievements of its spring sports athletes over the next few weeks. It plans to present end-of-season awards in baseball, softball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's golf and men's and women's outdoor track and field.
"...I remind us that all Ferrum Panthers past present and future are resilient, strong and tough as iron. I look forward to us coming back better than ever in the 2020-21 academic year,'' Sutyak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.