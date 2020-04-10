Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BRANCHES AND LIMBS BROKEN, BUT NOT FALLEN, FROM RECENT HIGH WINDS COULD EASILY DISLODGE FROM TREES WITH THE LATEST ROUND OF VERY GUSTY WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&