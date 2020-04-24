Norton Memorial tournament is postponed

TROUTVILLE — The Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order associated with it.
No make-up date has been announced.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit Ferrum College’s football program.
