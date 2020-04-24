Norton Memorial tournament is postponed

Hank Norton poses with his bronze likeness that’s on display in the front foyer of Ferrum College’s athletic center that is named in his honor. Norton guided the Panthers’ football team for 34 years from 1960-1993 and won 244 games and four junior college national championships.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

TROUTVILLE — The Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club, has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order associated with it.

No make-up date has been announced.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Ferrum College’s football program.

