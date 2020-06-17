Norton golf tournament is reset for July 18

TROUTVILLE — The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The tournament, which benefits the Panthers football program, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order that expired last week.
Lunch begins at noon, the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Cost is $100 per player.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum Football and mailed to Ferrum College, attention Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum 24088.
There are four sponsorship levels available each with its own set of amenities: Hall of Fame ($5,000), Black Hat ($1,000), Varsity ($500) and Hole ($150).
These sponsorships help offset the cost of the tournament, food, beverages and apparel.
“It is my intention to grow this event into an annual reunion for all players before, during and after (Coach Norton’s) tenure at Ferrum,’’ said Adams, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers’ player and assistant coach.
Adams begins his first year as head coach in September.
Adams has announced that former NBA and Virginia Tech basketball star Dell Curry is the tournament's special guest. Curry is Adams' brother-in-law.
For information, call Adams, (540) 238-9553, or contact him by email: cadams@ferrum.edu.
Chug for the Jug is canceled for 2020
The Chug for the Jug 5K has been canceled for 2020.
Originally, this year’s race was scheduled for April 18, but it was postponed from that date because of the COVID-19 pandemic and reset for Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 a.m. at Franklin County High School.
The cancellation was a decision made by the Crooked Road Running Club, according to member Karen Dillon.
The race returns Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 8 a.m.
