HUDDLESTON — The Radford University team of Jackson Norton of Ferrum and Nicholas Brognano finished fifth in Sunday’s FLW College Fishing tournament on Smith Mountain Lake.
By virtue of its finish, the Norton-Brognano duo has earned a berth in the 2021 College Fishing National Championships.
Norton, a standout in boys’ soccer during his prep athletic career at Franklin County, and Brognano brought a five-fish limit to the scales that weighed 15 pounds, 8 ounces.
Each of the top 10 finishing teams boated five-fish limits.
The tournament launched from Parkway Marina.
Claiming championship honors was the University of North Carolina-Charlotte team of Schaefer Dobbratz and Josh Cannon with a five-fish limit weighing 16 pounds, 7 ounces.
Taking second through fourth were the duos of Clayton Winebarger and Logan Reynolds (Virginia Tech, 16 pounds, 4 ounces); Robbie Cruvellier and Chase Clark (Auburn (Ala.) University, 16 pounds, 2 ounces); and Sam Shoemaker and Carter Ball (Adrian (Mich.) College, 15 pounds, 14 ounces).
Placing sixth through ninth were the tandems of Jason Zabris and Bryce Millar (Penn State University, 15 pounds, 4 ounces); Alex Johnson and Zachary Potter (Ramapo (N.J.) College, 15 pounds, 2 ounces); Austin Woody and Christopher Bowen (East Carolina University, 14 pounds, 3 ounces); and Landon Lawson and Donavan Carson (King (Tenn.) University, 13 pounds, 7 ounces).
Finishing 10th was Jack Dice of Liberty University (12 pounds, 10 ounces). He hails from Lynchburg.
Fifty-five teams weighed in catches.
The tournament was the first of three, regular-season qualifying tournaments for Northern Conference anglers.
The next event for the Northern Conference is Friday, July 31 on Lake Erie in Sandusky, Ohio, followed by a Friday, Sept. 25 tournament on the Chesapeake Bay in Edgewood, Md.
There are three other conferences: Central, Southeastern, Southern and Western.
