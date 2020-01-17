Northside Middle School Invitational is cancelled

ROANOKE - The annual Northside Middle School Noresman Invitational wrestling tournament, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled due to predicted inclement weather.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School's team was scheduled to participate in the event.
The Eagles finished 11th out of 12 teams in last year's event, but one of their wrestlers, Haidyn Leftwich, won the 152-pound championship.
BFMS also had wrestlers place third at 77 pounds and fourth at 175 pounds.
The Eagles did not enter wresters at 70, 84, 91, 144, 160, 210 and 265 pounds.
BFMS has won the tournament championship seven times. Its last two titles were captured in 2016 and 2017.
This year's tournament would have been its 27th.
No other Saturday events have been postponed or cancelled due to weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.