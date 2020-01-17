Northside Middle School Invitational is cancelled

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF A DUSTING AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...GREENBRIER VALLEY, ALLEGHANY MOUNTAINS, AND THE BLUE RIDGE OF VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&