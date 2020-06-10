MARTINSVILLE — Tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway features a trio of firsts.
It’s the first night Cup race at the Henry County oval.
It’s the first Cup race at the speedway to be contested in the midweek.
It’s the first race of any kind at the track in which no fans will be in attendance.
Thirty-nine drivers are slated to compete for 500 laps in an event that takes the green flag at 7 p.m.
Fans, who were not permitted to attend previous races in Darlington, Charlotte, Bristol and Atlanta, can watch the race on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
Tonight’s race is the third mid-week event staged by the series since its return in May at Darlington (South Carolina) after a more than two-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race follows Sunday’s 500-miler at Atlanta won by Kevin Harvick and is a prelude to this weekend’s 400-mile event at Homestead-Miami (Florida) Speedway.
After tonight, one other race, the Kansas 400, is set for a weeknight (Thursday, July 23) as is the All-Star Race (Wednesday, July 15) from Charlotte.
Harvick (Darlington, Atlanta) and Brad Keselowski (Charlotte, Bristol) are two-time winners since the series’ return, while Denny Hamlin (Darlington) and Chase Elliott (Charlotte) have one victory to their credit.
Ryan Blaney starts from the pole with Aric Almirola on the outside of the front row.
Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Jr., who won at Martinsville during last year’s playoffs, round out the top five. Logano and Bowyer are past Martinsville winners too.
Keselowski, the winner of the 2019 spring series race, starts sixth and Harvick starts 10th, followed by Elliott in 11th and Hamlin in 12th.
Seven-time Cup champion and nine-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson starts 21st.
Harvick’s triumph at Atlanta is his 51 career Cup win. He bested second-place finisher Kyle Busch by 3.5 seconds.
Harvick has wins in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series at Martinsville: three in the Truck Series, one in the Xfinity Series and one in the Cup Series.
Harvick enters tonight’s race ranked first in series points.
“When you look at Martinsville and you add the short-track Saturday night feel to a midweek race is something we’ve all not really experienced. I’m look forward to that experience,’’ Harvick said in a team press release.
“Being under the lights for pretty much the whole race is going to be a great moment for our sport and we get to fire those lights up in Martinsville,’’ Harvick said.
At the shortest of the series’ short tracks, contact is a given.
“It’s always intense. You are going to get run into and you are going to run into somebody,’’ Harvick said. “Someone is going to be mad at you and you are probably going to be mad at more than one person as you go through the race.’’
And what of this being a three-race week for the series?
“The thing I look at is you’re going to run Martinsville and then run Homestead by the end of the week. That’s it, a third of the season is gone,’’ Harvick said.
“We’ve made up a lot of ground of the races we’ve missed. We’ve got 14 races left until the playoffs start. As you look forward, things are happening real fast. I’m proud we’ve gotten back on the race track and doing the things we’ve done,’’ Harvick said.
“And with Martinsville being in the playoffs, it’s important to understand what you have when you leave the race track,’’ Harvick said.
Busch’s team features veteran crewman Chris Jones, a 2004 graduate of Franklin County High School who grew up in Union Hall. He has been a part of both of Busch’s title teams (2015, 2019) in the Cup series.
Busch is a two-time Cup Series winner at Martinsville.
“(Martinsville) is a tough race track, and any time you come in the pits and make an adjustment on your car, you certainly hope it goes the right way, or you make enough of it, or you don’t make too much of an adjustment,’’ Busch said in a team press release.
“The last run can be tricky, too, because you can be coming off a 50-lap run on right-side tires and take four (tires) and you’ve only got 30 (laps) to go, or you could have 80 (laps) to go and you know you have to manage that run all the way to the end,’’ Busch said.
The length of the race — drivers are usually in the car for at least three hours — is a factor.
“...Don’t worry about what lap it is, ever, during a race. That’s the worst thing that could happen to you,’’ Busch said. “You just try to not ever worry about what lap you’re on or what’s going on around you. You just keep battling, keep driving, keep your focus forward on what you’re doing. That’s the best way to go about those long, long races.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.