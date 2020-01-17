NASCAR announces rules update for short tracks

MARTINSVILLE – New rules adjustments for cars in the NASCAR Cup Series will be enforced at Martinsville Speedway when the track stages its first night-time series race in May.
NASCAR Executive Vice-President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said the new rules package will be utilized at all short tracks and road courses this season.
“Our goal has always been to provide the best possible racing for our fans, regardless of venue,” O’Donnell said.
“The 2019 Cup Series race package delivered some of the most exciting races on intermediate and larger tracks that our sport has seen, however, we felt we could make improvements to short tracks and road courses,’’ O’Donnell said.
“We believe we have found the right balance for 2020 that will allow teams to build off their previous knowledge of this package and showcase exciting side-by-side racing at tracks of all sizes,’’ O’Donnell said.
The technical details:
•Spoiler – 2.75” (from 8”)
•Splitter – 0.25” overhang (from 2”); approx. 2” wings (from approx. 10.5”)
•Radiator pan – vertical fencing removed (dimensions of pan remain the same)
“We really appreciate the effort by everyone at NASCAR and the NASCAR Research and Development Center in Concord to continually work to make sure we offer the best racing product possible to our fans and we believe this is a step in the right direction to achieve that goal for the 2020 season,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.
“Our fans expect to see action-packed racing at Martinsville and these changes will ensure we continue to give our fans the best short track action in America,’’ Campbell said.
In addition to Martinsville Speedway, other tracks that will implement the new rules will be Bristol Motor Speedway, the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.
Editor’s Note: Tim Southers in the Director of Communications at Martinsville Speedway.
