EMORY — Emory & Henry College’s Lauren Naff and Kendall Varner have been named scholar-athletes for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to a release from the school.
Naff, a graduate of Franklin County High School who hails from Callaway, is a member of Emory & Henry’s dance team.
Varner, a graduate of Bassett High School who hails from Bassett, plays softball for the Wasps.
Recipients of scholar-athletic awards are presented to the junior or senior on each team with the best cumulative grade-point average (GPA) – minimum 3.0. – as of the fall semester of the academic year.
“Lauren Naff and Kendall Varner exemplified excellent both in the classroom and in their uniforms,’’ college officials said in the release.
Emory & Henry is a member institution of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
South Boston Speedway cancels Saturday’s season opener
SOUTH BOSTON - Due to restrictions in Phase 3 of the re-opening plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia and implications to the speedway’s insurance coverage, South Boston Speedway officials have canceled Saturday night’s Thunder Road Harley-Davidson Presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort Late Model Twin 100s racing program and post-race fireworks show.
Track officials said refunds will be provided to those fans who purchased advance tickets for the event.
“We are extremely disappointed in having to cancel the event,” South Boston Speedway officials said.
“Unfortunately, circumstances over which we have no control make it impossible for us to proceed with the event. We very much appreciate the support we have received from competitors, fans and sponsors as we have attempted to start our 2020 season.”
Under Virginia’s Phase 3 re-opening plan, the speedway would be limited to a capacity of 1,000 patrons.
“The Phase 3 guidelines still make it impossible for us to hold our exciting events for the race fans and to employ the 100 people in our county every weekend. We hope to be able to open our 2020 season soon.”
Student-athletes need updated physicals to begin conditioning
All current physicals for Franklin County High School and Benjamin Franklin Middle School student-athletes expire Tuesday, June 30.
After Tuesday, all student-athletes will have to have an updated VHSL (Virginia High School) League physical form with a date after May 1 on file with the high school athletic department.
An updated physical is required of all FCHS and/or BFMS student-athletes before they can participate in any off-season conditioning program, including weight training
For information, call FCHS Athletic Director Crystal Worley, (540) 483-5332 or contact her by email: crystal.worley@frco.k12.va.us .
Conditioning for FCHS and BFMS cheerleading is scheduled
Conditioning for students wishing to try out for the Franklin County High School or Benjamin Franklin Middle School cheerleading squads for the 2020-2021 school year begins Tuesday (June 30) on the high school campus and will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Seventh and eighth grade students enrolled at BFMS for the upcoming school year are eligible for the squad, and ninth through 12th grade students enrolled at FCHS for the upcoming school year are eligible for the junior varsity and varsity teams.
Those wishing to participate in conditioning must have a physical form dated after May 1, on file with the athletic department and also must have a signed a permission form, which is available on line through the FCHS or BFMS athletic departments at conditioning sessions.
All VHSL (Virginia High School League), NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations), and FCPS (Franklin County Public Schools) Phase II guidelines will be follow0ed during each session.
An announcement regarding — dates will be made as soon as possible.
For information, call head coach Marsha Lopez at 483-0221 or contact by email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us.
Christian Heritage Academy adds esports to its extra-curricular offerings
Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) is adding electronic sports (esports) to its offerings beginning with the upcoming academic year.
Team-focused, esports is an organized and competitive approach to playing video games. Participants compete on the middle/high school, collegiate and professional levels, and a number of colleges even offer scholarships for high school players.
CHA will offer esports to students in grades 5 through 12, school officials said.
Chris Keller, a CHA sixth-grade teacher and an avid gamer, is the coach for the CHA team. “(The program) offers benefits to all students, and it gives those who opt out of traditional sports a chance to learn many of the same ethics and skills learned through traditional sports.’’ Keller said.
Similar to other athletes, esports players develop hard skills including improved motor function, enhanced hand-eye coordination, and strengthened communication.
Also, esports develops soft skills that are transferable to the classroom as well as the job market.
In a recent study, competitors identified the greatest advantages gained from their participation. At the top of their lists were commitment, cooperation, and initiative. They also cited improved emotional regulation, personal growth and increased self-esteem.
CHA Associate Director of Athletics Nancy Castillo said this addition to the athletic program provides another opportunity for youth development — a chance for young people to work with mentors or adult leaders, build their social skills while working with peers on simple and complex tasks and sharpen their problem-solving skills in a sometimes high-pressure context.
“We’re excited to offer esports as a new avenue of opportunity for our students to become active members of our school community (this) year,’’ CHA Head of School Tony Quist said.
“Student engagement beyond the classroom is very important to the school culture and climate we offer at CHA.
“We also believe that esports will help our students become critical thinkers who work to create solutions for relevant problems through effective strategies,’’ Quist said.
Norton tournament is set for July 18
TROUTVILLE — The 2020 Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The tournament, which benefits the Panthers football program, was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s “stay-at-home’’ order that expired last week.
Lunch begins at noon, the tournament tees off at 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Cost is $100 per player.
It is asked that checks be made payable to Ferrum Football and mailed to Ferrum College, attention Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum 24088.
There are four sponsorship levels available each with its own set of amenities: Hall of Fame ($5,000), Black Hat ($1,000), Varsity ($500) and Hole ($150).
These sponsorships help offset the cost of the tournament, food, beverages and apparel.
“It is my intention to grow this event into an annual reunion for all players before, during and after (Coach Norton’s) tenure at Ferrum,’’ said Adams, a Ferrum alumnus and former Panthers’ player and assistant coach.
Adams begins his first season as head coach in September.
Adams has announced that former NBA and Virginia Tech basketball star Dell Curry is the tournament’s special guest. Curry is Adams’ brother-in-law.
For information, call Adams, (540) 238-9553, or contact him by email: cadams@ferrum.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.