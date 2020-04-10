Motor Mile cancels 2020 campaign because of pandemic

From STAFF REPORTS
FAIRLAWN — Due to the recent developments and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay at home mandate through Wednesday, June 10, issued by Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam, Motor Mile Speedway and Motor Mile Dragway will not open for the 2020 season.
All special events have been canceled as well as track rental.
“The number one goal is to keep all employees, racers and fans safe and healthy. With the decision coming early, it gives all racers the opportunity to explore other options, should other tracks decide to operate this year,’’ General Manager Michelle Vaught said.
“We also value our sponsors and understand that all have faced some economic impact from the virus and will need the remainder of the year to recover financially,’’ Vaught said.
“This was a difficult decision, and one that was not taken lightly. We realize this is an unfortunate turn of events for the local racing community and we sincerely value each racer and fan,’’ Vaught said.
“We encourage communities to adhere to the current mandates and protocol; practicing frequent hand washing, social distancing, and staying at home. We appreciate your understanding and support during this challenging time.” Vaught said.
Motor Mile Speedway has showcased grassroots, NASCAR racing since 1988.
In 31 seasons, Motor Mile Speedway has crowned 15 different NASCAR Late Model champions, and has been the home track of two national champions on six occasions: Philip Morris (2006, 2008, 2009 and Lee Pulliam (2012, 2013, 2015).
Several racers hailing from Franklin County compete at the track on a regular basis in all divisions.
Among its Late Model champions are Paul Radford (1993) and Rick Sigmon (1998).
Mike Looney of Roanoke captured top honors in the track’s premier division in 2019 and was the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series national runner-up.
Motor Mile Dragway has showcased high-speed, drag racing action since 2004.
In its brief history Motor Mile Dragway has spawned several successful careers, most notably that of 2011-14 NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan.
The 1/8 mile dragway hosts a variety of seasonal motorsports events, including its popular “Friday Night Fury” program.
TIRE TRACKS: South Boston Speedway has not canceled its 2020 racing season, but the track is abiding by Governor Ralph Northam’s “stay-at home’’ executive order which is in effect until Wednesday, June 10 or until it is rescinded.
The track’s offices are closed.
“We are doing what we need to do to comply with Governor Northam’s order. We are staying in touch with NASCAR and will be working with NASCAR officials as we make necessary changes to our 2020 schedule,’’ track General Manager Cathy Rice said in a press release.
“We are doing everything we can to be ready for racing when the time comes,’’ Rice said.
