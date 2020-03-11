Mini Stock Tour race headlines FCS's 2020 opener

CALLAWAY — Franklin County Speedway (FCS) drops the green flag on its 2020 racing season Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. matinee card, the Star City Stunner.
Moonshine Capital Promotions, which promoted and staged the final event of FCS’s 2019 campaign, is in charge of this event.
The card features a race in the Mini Stock Tour, which is for mini stock and modified four-cylinder engine cars that was created by Moonshine Capital Promotions founder Langley Austin.
“These (machines) have had the largest car counts at many regional tracks,’’ said Austin, who added that the series “will be a part of a few events’’ at FCS this season.
Calling the season opener the Star City Stunner is a way for FCS and race fans to honor the closest city to Callaway — Roanoke.
Roanoke has several nicknames, but the most noted is the Star City, a tribute to the Mill Mountain Star which is iconic to both locals and tourists.
Austin said “it’s important to recognize the communities (that neighbor FCS).
“Calling our business Moonshine Capital Promotions was the star of us recognizing what this community is all about,’’ Austin said. “Everyone knows that Franklin County is ‘The Moonshine Capital of the World,’ just like everyone knows Roanoke as the Star City.
“We’re embracing the community in many ways this season and this is just one of them,’’ Austin said.
Sunday’s race is the first of several planned events by Moonshine Capital Promotions in 2020. Austin said he hopes to release a season schedule in the coming weeks.
“Everyone has been asking how many races we’re going to have this season and I’m excited to finally be able to say that it will be more than one,’’ Austin said.
“We really weren’t sure what we were going to do this year. Running a race track might be my dream job, but it’s not the greatest business model in the world,’’ Austin said. “My wife, Kimberly, and I love Franklin County Speedway though and we’re going to continue to do all we can to put events on (at) what I think is the best race track anywhere.’’
The Mini Stock Tour race is a 50-lap feature paying $1,000 to win.
Also, Sunday’s card features a 60-lap Limited Late Model race. Support divisions scheduled for action are Chargers, Compacts, Stock 4s and Any Cars.
“I think the fans who come to our events know that we’re doing everything we can to put on the best show and this event will be no different,’’ Austin said.
“We looked at how things are in this racing region and we felt we could draw a good field of Limited cars. With us launching the Mini Stock Tour this season, we knew it would be a perfect doubleheader,’’ Austin said.
Information is available on Sunday’s race at www.FCSpeedway.com .
