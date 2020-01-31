Men's lacrosse season is on the horizon

Ferrum College’s men’s lacrosse team opens its 2020 season, its 10th intercollegiate campaign Saturday, Feb. 15 in Fayetteville, N.C. against non-conference opponent Methodist University, which competes in the NCAA Division III USA South Athletic Conference. A slate of 10 home matches begins Wednesday, Feb. 19 against Averett University. This three-photo series depicts action from a fall scrimmage staged at W.B. Adams Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.