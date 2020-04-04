FERRUM — Austin McDaniel, who prepped at Class 3 Bassett of the Piedmont District, has made a non-binding verbal commitment to continue his football career at NCAA Division III Ferrum College.
McDaniel was a defensive player for the Bengals, who qualified for the Class 3 playoffs in 2019.
Because NCAA Division III colleges and universities are not permitted to offer athletic scholarships, recruits do not sign national letters of intent; they can only provide schools with non-binding verbal commitments.
McDaniel recorded 93 tackles, 61 solo stops and 32 assists. He registered 21tackles for loss, caused two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and collected 13 sacks.
Bassett, led by head coach Brandon Johnson, lost to Piedmont District rival Magna Vista in the opening round of the playoffs one week after defeating the Warriors in the regular-season finale for both clubs.
Ferrum, which begins its third year in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) this fall, is coming off a a 4-6 2019 campaign, 3-5 in conference play.
Former Averett University head coach Cleive Adams has been hired as Ferrum’s new football coach. He replaces Rob Grande, who was 23-17 (6-9 in the ODAC) in four years at the helm.
Adams is the program’s eighth head coach since 1955, the first year the Panthers competed in intercollegiate football.
Ferrum opens its 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 5 in Danville against Averett.
