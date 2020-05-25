Martinsville Speedway is ready for many firsts when Cup Series returns

MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville Speedway will see three firsts on Wednesday, June 10.
The speedway will host its first NASCAR Cup Series night race as well as its first mid-week race that day.
Unfortunately, the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at the track will also be the first time it hosts a race without any fans in attendance. With the threat of coronavirus still affecting the entire country, NASCAR made the decision to schedule at least nine races to run with empty stands.
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said it’s unfortunate his track can’t host fans for the next race, but the track is excited to host a mid-week race for the first time.
“It’s been talked about for years,” Campbell said in a phone interview. “There were people in the industry who thought a mid-week race would be kind of cool, especially to have it as a prime-time race on a Wednesday night, so we’re encouraged that we get to try it out and see how it goes. I’m looking forward to it.”
The race was originally scheduled for the night of Saturday, May 9 before NASCAR was forced to postpone the race and other slated events for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speedway officials didn’t have a say in the final decision to reschedule the race on June 10.
NASCAR chose the date in part because of Martinsville's close proximity to Charlotte, North Carolina, the home of race teams’ shops. Race teams can get to Martinsville and put on a show in a day without having to worry about the need for use of hotels or airports.
Campbell said when the possibility of mid-week races was on the table he was happy to have that option.
“Since this began and we basically just stopped back in March NASCAR has run through many different scenarios and schedules for where and when races could be run and it just worked out that June 10 would be the date for us,” Campbell said. “It really wasn’t in our wheelhouse to make that happen, that was all NASCAR, but we’re happy with it.
“It’s been talked about before, but now we finally get to do it, and originally when NASCAR was talking about having to make up races and get back on track it was talked about doing mid-week races and I said, ‘I’m in, I’d love to try one here.’”
Campbell said he spent time last week in Darlington, South Carolina where NASCAR hosted three races at Darlington Raceway, including two Cup Series events, the first since returning from postponement.
NASCAR had several rules and restrictions in place to ensure safety for the drivers, crew, essential personnel and all 900 people allowed at the track for the races.
Everyone on the grounds was screened before entering the track and filled out a questionnaire regarding their current health. Everyone on the grounds also had to wear cloth masks.
The sport also limited how many people could be present at the track on the day of the races, taking care to make sure only essential personnel were there.
“NASCAR has done an outstanding job at making everything about keeping safety at the forefront, making these events happen as well as satisfying the state and local health officials just making sure all the participants are safe,” Campbell said. “I think they did that. It’ been a long process. There are a lot of people who have been involved with this since day one.”
Campbell said NASCAR hasn’t defined exactly what the safety protocols will look like when the series comes to Martinsville, but it will likely look a lot like those at Darlington. The big difference will be the much smaller infield at the short track.
“It’s already in the works. I can’t say exactly what changes will be made here due to the size of this facility versus a Darlington or a Charlotte, but that’s obviously taken into account and they will address that accordingly,” Campbell said.
“I think the way NASCAR is going about it, they’ve basically looked at every aspect of how we do what we do and do it safely with the protocols in place and from what I’ve seen it worked,'' Campbell said.
"I think Darlington being the first, obviously we can take that and learn as we go forward for anything that needs to be changed but it’s a great group of people within NASCAR that made this happen and it’s a lot of work to it, Campbell said.
Part of the safety protocol Campbell said is all speedway property will be patrolled and the speedway’s grounds will be closed off to fans, with only essential personnel allowed on the property owned by the speedway.
Even though fans won’t be able to see the race under the lights in person, Campbell said he hopes seeing it on TV gets them excited for future races.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be a Cup race under the lights. That’s what had fans interested in our May race which obviously got postponed but they’ll at least get to see it on Fox Sports 1 and get a good idea of good things to come here in Martinsville when things get back to normal.”
Editor's Note: Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin
