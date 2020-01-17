FERRUM — It was not too difficult to ascertain what separated victory from defeat in the latest basketball match-up between Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rivals Ferrum College and Roanoke College.
An offensive rebound.
The Maroons claimed it, the Panthers didn’t.
That rebound led to a second-chance 3-point field goal by Roanoke that ignited a 15-5 verdict-rendering run in Roanoke’s 80-67 triumph, its seventh in a row, Wednesday at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
With the win, the Maroons (5-1 in the ODAC, 11-4 overall) stay within striking distance of first-place Randolph-Macon College in the league standings.
The Yellow Jackets, who are nationally-ranked in NCAA Division III play, are undefeated in the ODAC, while Roanoke is part of a three-team, second-place logjam along with the University of Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan University heading into weekend play.
The Panthers (2-4 in the ODAC, 7-8 overall), who suffered their second straight loss, were conquered at home for the first time in league play this season and for the fourth time in eight Swartz Gym dates.
Roanoke pushed a seven-point lead at intermission to 13 points early in the second half, and with 11:35 showing, the Maroons led by 18 points, 56-38, following a Tripp Greene 3-point field goal.
The Panthers were down by 10, 65-55, when they made what would be a last-stand charge with a 7-0 scoring surge. The count was 65-60 with 5:51 to go and 65-62 with 4:31 showing after a pair of free throws by reserve Caleb McReed.
Seventeen seconds later Ethan Rohan covered a Kasey Draper miss with the pivotal offensive rebound, and the Maroons were able to rotate the basketball outside to wing where Greene singed the net with his fourth and final 3-pointer of the night.
Following a time out, Roanoke netted nine straight points to make the count 77-62 with 1:20 remaining.
The Panthers were blanked on the scoreboard from the 4:31 mark to the 1:07 mark; their scoring drought ended when McReed hit two free throws.
From the 6:01 mark until 41 seconds were left, Ferrum failed to score from the field.
“The offensive rebound was the game,’’ Panthers bench boss Tyler Sanborn said. “Offensive rebound and a kick-out three. That was the game.’’
“We call it basketball karma. When you don’t do the right things, bad things are going to happen to you. “A rebound, kick-out three is going to go in more times that not,’’Sanborn said.
Roanoke had seven offensive rebounds in the first half and the one pivotal one after intermission.
“...We didn’t do enough to get it done,’’ Sanborn said. “...We did not do enough on the defensive side of the ball, and offensively, we were not in sync.’’
“Roanoke played real physical during that last four-minute stretch and they just went on a run,’’ Ferrum senior guard Rashad Reed said. “...Once we had it within three, we thought we could pull it out.’’
Three of Rohan’s team-best nine rebounds on the offensive end of the floor.
“Ethan is really active inside and he’s done a good job this year of coming up with some key offensive rebounds,’’ Roanoke head coach Clay Nunley said.
“I thought we played with some poise down the stretch. We got a few stops that we needed to get and we had some timely baskets. Ethan’s rebound and kick out to Tripp for the three was a really big play,’’ Nunley said.
Roanoke did something that ODAC rivals Lynchburg and Guilford couldn’t do — win at Swartz Gymnasium.
The Roanoke-Ferrum series is weighed with games played on the Maroons’ home floor. In fact, Roanoke has played at Swartz Gym only four times, but with a 4-0 mark, the facility stands as on of its best road houses.
“I told our guys coming in that I thought this had to best road win we could get and we hadn’t gotten many,’’ said Nunley who also won at Swartz Gym during his tenure as Randolph College’s head coach.
“We’ve got show that we can win on the road,’’ Nunley said.
Roanoke and Ferrum meet only once during the regular season.
The Panthers made 52 percent of their shots in the first half, but could only register a 31 percent clip after intermission.
Roanoke converted 40 percent of its first-half shots and led 38-31 at halftime. A 42-point second half was created by a 56.5 percent shooting display.
“We moved the ball crisply and then we attacked when we had angles,’’ Nunley said. “Our guys shot it with confidence.’’
Ferrum played without James Smith Jr., one of its top scorers, who had suffered a quad injury and Brandon Reeves who sustained a severe ankle injury on a drive to the basket in the first half.
Reeves was helped to the bench and remained there through after and for the rest of the game. At the end, he left the floor with the aid of a crutch.
Smith is expected to return to action Saturday when the Panthers host Eastern Mennonite. Reeves’ exodus from line-up could be an extended one, Sanborn said.
“Missing Smith and then Reeves getting hurt (made us) have to play some guys who hadn’t played,’’ Sanborn said.
“We were without two key guys who play a lot of minutes,’’ Reed said.
McReed logged more minutes because of Smith’s absence. He shared game scoring honors with Reed and Roanoke’s Caleb Jordan, each of whom finished with 16 points.
McReed was 4 of 8 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line in 22 minutes of action. Jordan played 34 minutes and Reed played a game-high 36.
Greene finished with 14 points as did Joe Mikalauskas and Kasey Draper tallied 11.
The remainder of Roanoke’s scoring was balanced: Rohan with seven, Dillon Thomas with six, Brayden Gault with five, Nick Price with four and Efosa Edosomnwan with three.
Marcus Plair finished with 10 points and passed out five assists for the Panthers, while reserve Carrington Young netted nine points and grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds.
Four other players scored: Kalip Jones and Kajuan Madden-McAfee each with six and Reeves and Nick Helton each with two.
To offset a home conference loss, the Panthers will need to claim a victory on the road. They’ve previously failed in that regard three times this season in visits to Virginia Wesleyan, Bridgewater College and Randolph-Macon.
“I think we can compete with anyone (in the ODAC), but you never know what’s going to happen. Everybody in this league is good and you can be beat on any given night,’’ Sanborn said. “Bridgewater proved that to us. They were picked 13th in the league (in preseason)...We didn’t shoot the ball well there and we lost.
“All I know is we’ve got Eastern Mennonite here on Saturday,’’ Sanborn said.
