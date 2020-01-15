Marlins sweep Panthers in the pool

VIRGINIA BEACH – Virginia Wesleyan University won 17 of the scheduled 22 events Saturday and swept Ferrum College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men’s and women’s swimming duals.
The Marlins claimed victory in the men’s dual, 129-41, and were triumphant in the women’s dual, 82-56.
The Panthers, who were competing for the first time in 2020, are being guided by interim head coach Mark White, while head coach Margaret Bisnett is on maternity leave, college athletics officials said.
“I thought it was a solid effort coming off Christmas break. You never know quite what to expect after a layoff,’’ White said.
“The effort was there and the results will soon follow after we get back into a consistent practice routine,’’ White said.
Bisnett is expected to return in February, college athletics officials said.
In the men’s competition, Jacob Blaukovitch placed first in the 200 idividual medley and Taylor Darnell captured top honors in the 200 butterfly.,
Darnell finished second in the 1,000 freestyle, Dom Phipot took second in the 50 freestyle and Philip Martin came in second in the 200 freestyle.
Finishing third for the Panthers were, Philpot in the 100 freestyle, Philip Martin in the 200 freestyle and Sam Chappell in the 50 freestyle.
In the women’s competition, Katie Shoaf won the 500 freestyle.
Placing second were Shoaf in the 200 freestyle and 200 backstroke; Hunter Tharpe in the 200 individual medley and 200 backstroke; and Elina Baltins in the 50 freestyle and 200 breaststroke.
Also the 400-meter relay quartet of Shoaf, Tharpe, Baltins and Caroline Saalweachter.
Ferrum’s women’s team returns to action Friday against Hollins University and Sweet Briar College.
The meet begins at 6 p.m. at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
Both Ferrum squads are scheduled to compete against the University of Lynchburg and Southern Virginia University Saturday, Jan. 25 at home.
