Mann is Ferrum's 2020 President's Cup winner

Brian Mann, shown rushing the football in Ferrum College’s 2019 season-opening victory over Greensboro (North Carolina) College, is the school’s President’s Cup winner for 2020.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

FERRUM — Brian Mann, who finished a decorated Ferrum College football career ranked among the best college running backs in Virginia, is the school’s 2020 President’s Cup recipient.

Mann, who is scheduled to graduate in May with honors, is the award’s 64th recipient, the first football player to win it since Dustin Hamoy did so in 2006 and the fifth football player cited during the college’s NCAA Division III athletic era, which began in 1985-1986.

“I am extremely honored to receive this award and I couldn’t have done it without the support from my family and teammates,’’ Mann said in a press release prepared by the college.

“Ferrum College is a special place and it has truly made a huge impact on my life,’’ Mann said.

The President’s Cup, which was first presented in 1967, is given to the student-athlete(s) who best exhibits excellence and academics, athletics, campus and community leadership and charter. A minimum 3.2 grade-point-average (GPA) is required and since 1986, senior academic standing has been a prerequisite.

On 10 occasions, multiple President’s Cup awards have been presented: in 1990, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Past award winners Joel DeBoe, the award’s first recipient, Hal Baird, former director of athletics and head baseball coach at Auburn (Ala.) University, Larry Robinson, Anthony Drakeford, Kelly Caputo and Steve Gallagher are members of the college’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.

Also, Ferrum’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine (2007) is a past recipient.

Besides football, players competing in women’s basketball, women’s soccer, baseball, softball cheerleading, men’s tennis, volleyball, women’s tennis, women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s wrestling and women’s swimming have won the award during the Division III era.

Mann finished his career with a program-best 5,013 yards. He ranks third on a list of the state’s top collegiate rushers — all NCAA Divisions — and only the top three on that list have surpassed the 5,000-yard mark.

Mann rushed for more than 1,400 yards as a freshman, more than 1,500 yards as a sophomore and more than 1,600 yards as a junior and broke the program’s single-season rushing standard in each of those campaigns.

Mann suffered through an injury-plagued senior year, one in which he missed four games and half of a fifth. He sustained a knee injury in the second quarter of a loss to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Washington and Lee University.

Mann returned to the line-up against Hampden-Sydney College and the rushing yardage he accumulated in that win plus what he totaled in a season-ending setback to Emory & Henry College enabled him to break the 5,000-yard mark

Mann entered his senior senior needing 386 yards to reach 5,000. He entered the Emory & Henry contest needing 35 to reach the milestone and he achieved it by rushing for 48 yards on 20 carries.

Mann earned NCAA Division III All-America honors as a junior in 2018 when he led the ODAC in rushing in Ferrum’s inaugural season in the league. He was a 2019 preseason Division III All-America choice.

Mann also finishes his career as the program leader in all-purpose yards. He owns 12 offensive records and the four-best single-game rushing performances in program history.

Mann is a past Academic All-America recipient, the school’s seventh Academic All-America honoree.

Besides his All-America accolades, Mann earned all-region, all-conference in the ODAC and in the USA South Athletic Conference, all-state, all-conference academic and all-state academic laurels during his career.

A business administration/financial management major, Mann hails from Pearisburg and is a former standout prep player at Giles County.

PRESIDENT’S CUP WINNERS

YEAR RECIPIENT

1967 Joel DeBoe

1968 Jim White

1969 Hal Baird

1970 Gary Orsini

1971 Larry Robinson

1972 Mark Sandy

1973 Steve Gallagher

1974 recipient unknown

1975 Wayne Elliott

1976 Eddie Pullen

1977 Jim Doherty

1978 David Garner

1979 Paul Davis

1980 Red Stanley

1981 Fred Miles

1982 recipient unknown

1983 Felephya Otey

1984 Tim Bowers

1985 Kelly Caputo

1986 Steve Harbour

1987 Kathryn Jennings

1988 Anthony Drakeford

1989 Missy Smith

1990 Andra Thomas

Angela Thomas

1991 John Blankenship

1992 Jay Paige

1993 Elainia Lopez

1994 John Hopkins

1995 Lisa Pendleton

Chad Maddox

1996 Roben Sutphin

Slone Hodges

1997 Chris Powers

1998 Kim English

1999 Susan Wilson

2000 Elizabeth Adams

2001 Deborah White

2002 Amy Conklin

Karen Helton

2003 Julie Burton

2004 Lindsay Cox

2005 Tim Clay

2006 Dustin Hamoy

2007 Wilson Paine

Kim Cox

2008 Mindy Altice

2009 Lauren Rizzo

2010 Jessica Flanagan

2011 Cara Jacobs

Lea McMillian

2012 Paul Jaglowski

2013 Rachel Shumaker

2014 Lauren Blankenship

Kayla Goins

2015 Sydney Hewartson

Kylene Culler

2016 Morgan Funck

2017 Logan Meister

Billie Quesenberry

2018 Shannon Johnson

2019 Alexandria Dixon

2020 Brian Mann

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.