The Radford University duo of Jackson Norton and Nathan Brooks placed 115th in a field of 161 two-person teams in the FLW Abu Garcia College Fishing YETI National Championships staged in late February.
The duo earned a berth in the national championships last May by placing sixth in a tournament on Smith Mountain Lake.
Norton, a sophomore who hails from Ferrum, and Brooks, a sophomore who hails from Union Hall, caught eight fish weighing 14 pounds, 10 ounces.
Both are former Franklin County prep athletes.
Norton competed in boys varsity soccer for three-plus years, while Brooks was on the Eagles’ 2017 and 2018 boys varsity basketball teams that reached the Final 8 of the Class 6 state tournament.
Radford had two other teams that earned national tournament berths in the event at SML.
The Stephen F. Austin team of Hank Harrison and Ethan LeGare captured the championship with a total weight of 56 pounds, 5 ounces.
They were awarded the title when the first-place team of Nathan Doty and Jacob Lewis of McKendree University had its final-day weight disqualified because of a rules violation.
