MONETA — Officials with the Smith Mountain Lake Lions Club Junior Open golf tournament said Monday that its 2020 event scheduled for June has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The golf committee has decided to cancel the tournament for 2020. The reasoning (behind the decision) is that even if Governor (Ralph) Northam lifts the state-wide ‘Stay at Home’ order when it is set to expire on (Wednesday) June 10, we would not have enough time to attract a reasonable number of junior golfers,’’ said Jody Brown of the Lions Club.
This year would have been the tournament’s 30th year.
Since 2007, the tournament has been known as the Andrew Haley/Smith Mountain Lake Junior Open golf tournament, but that is no more because the Lions Club and Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club in Huddleston have “parted in a very friendly manner,’’ Brown said in a March email when asked about the scheduling for this year’s tournament.
Both tournaments were initiated as stand-alone events in 1991; the Andrew Haley was contested at the former Lynwood Golf and Country Club in Martinsville before moving to Mariners Landing in 1996, while the Lions Club tournament, in partnership with the Willard Companies, was played at The Waterfront Country Club.
Both events were contested in close proximity to one another, either in June or July, until they merged in 2007 with Mariners Landing and The Watertfront each hosting one round of the two-day, 36-hole stroke-play tournament.
Michael Wade of Floyd won the championship in premier division (boys 16-18 age group) in the first year of the merger.
Last year, the tournament made its debut at The Water’s Edge Country Club in Penhook because the Mariners Landing course was being renovated and the final round was played at The Waterfront in Scruggs.
Had this year’s tournament been played, The Water’s Edge was set to host the opening round and The Waterfront was slated to entertain the final round, Brown said. No decisions have been made regarding the course or courses for the 2021 tournament, Brown said.
Last year, former Jefferson Forest prep standout Garnet Manley III, who hails from Lynchburg, rallied from a five-shot, opening-round deficit by carding a 2-under-par 69 at The Waterfront to win the 16-18 age division championship.
Manley used the 69 to produce an eight-shot swing. He was the only player among the 17 golfers in the premier division who completed all 36 holes to shoot an under-par-score at The Waterfront.
Manley’s (75-69) 144 total was three strokes better than runner-up Nick Rakes’s (70-77) 147.
Rakes, a former prep standout at Rustburg who hails from Evington, crafted his five-stroke lead after the first round with a 2-under-par score at The Water’s Edge.
Manley was 3-under par over his last five tournament holes to turn a 1-over-score into a 2-under count. He carded birdies at hole Nos. 14, 16 and 17 and pars at hole Nos. 15 and 18.
Rakes was 3-over on his final six holes after bogeys at Nos. 13, 14 and 17 and pars at Nos. 15, 16 and 18.
In the fall, Rakes won the Class 3 state individual championship with a birdie on the third playoff hole. He and Will Watson of Abingdon finished 18 holes of regulation play at Williamsburg National Golf Club deadlocked with 70s.
Manley finished in a tie for eighth in the Class 4 state tournament, which also was contested on at Williamsburg National.
Other champions from 2019 were Slade Aliff of Hardy (boys 14-15 division), Carson Moore of Boones Mill (boys 10-13 division) and Alisa Davidova of Roanoke (girls 10-14 division).
