Kylie Cooper places second in Class 6 state meet

HAMPTON — Franklin County sophomore Kylie Cooper finished second Saturday in the girls 1,000-meter run at the Class 6 state indoor track and field championships at the Boo Williams Sportsplex.
Last spring, Cooper won Class 6 state championship as a freshman in the girls 1,600-meter run. She has placed 12th in the Class 6 girls cross country meet as a freshman.
Cooper crossed the finish line in 2:58.57. Aniya Mosely of Ocean Lakes won the state championship in 2:57.37.
Also for the Eagles, senior Garrett Garman tied the program record in the long jump (22 feet, 7 inches) and placed fourth.
Isaiah Mefford won the state title with a leap of 23 feet, 3 1/4 inches.
Garman finished 11th in the boys 55-meter dash and sophomore Addie Shorter came in 11th in the girls 3,200-meter run.
BFMS, William Byrd play to a 1-1 tie in baseball
VINTON — Benjamin Franklin Middle School and William Byrd Middle School played to a 1-1 stalemate in a Roanoke Valley Middle School League baseball game Monday, the 2020 season opener for both teams.
The contest was stopped after six innings because of a league-mandated time limit.
The Eagles (0-0-1) scored their lone run in the top of the first inning. The Terriers (0-0-1) tied the count in the bottom of the fourth.
William Byrd outhit BFMS, 3-2, and each team committed one error.
A fourth-inning double enabled the Terriers to manufacture their lone run.
The Eagles tallied their lone run courtesy of an Ashton Hylton ground out in the top of the first.
Ethan Roberts and Braden Mullins each collected one hit to lead the Eagles.
Two players accounted for William Byrd’s three hits.
BFMS returns to action Thursday against league rival Andrew Lewis Middle School. Game time is 5 p.m. at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The contest is the Eagles’ home opener.
BFMS and William Byrd play to a 1-1 draw in soccer
VINTON — Luke Sumner found the back of the net for Benjamin Franklin Middle School in the second half as the Eagles and Roanoke Valley Middle School League rival William Byrd Middle School played to a 1-1 draw Monday in the 2020 boys soccer season opener for both clubs at Bob Patterson Stadium.
The Terriers (0-0-1) broke a scoreless stalemate with 3:14 left in the first half and maintained their advantage until Sumner scored for the Eagles (0-0-1).
Sumner dissected the net off a free kick from 26 yards.
“Luke did a really great job winning the free kick,’’ first-year BFMS head coach Evan Saleeby said, “and he couldn’t have placed it any better. It was a great shot (to the) upper 90.’’
Saleeby is a former Franklin County prep standout who played college soccer at NCAA Division II University of North Carolina-Pembroke.
BFMS goalkeeper Deijin Campbell stopped all four of the Terriers’ shots on goal in the second half. He stymied a late William Byrd corner kick that would have put the Terriers ahead had it been successful.
“I was really impressed with how we were taking the things we’ve been working on in practice and tried to implement them in the game. There’s still a lot we need to work on, but I was pleased with (our) performance,’’ Saleeby said.
“I thought that the best part of our performance was that we tried to pass the ball from defense into the midfield and then to the forwards,’’ Saleeby said. “The guys showed a lot of fight and industry to come back and get a hard-fought tie out of the game.
The biggest thing is we need to work on is our defensive shape and our transition from having the ball to being on defense,’’ Saleeby said.
William Byrd out-shot BFMS, 6-3.
Campbell played the entire match and registered five saves.
BFMS returns to action Thursday against Andrew Lewis Middle School at 5 p.m.
The Roanoke Valley Middle School League match is the Eagles’ 2020 home opener.
BFMS wins in girls soccer, softball
Benjamin Franklin Middle School won season-opening games Monday at home in girls soccer and softball over Roanoke Valley Middle School League rival William Byrd Middle School.
The Eagles (1-0) edged the Terriers, 2-1, in girls soccer, and claimed a 13-0 shut-out triumph in softball in a contest that was stopped after four innings because of the slaughter rule.
Both teams return to action Thursday against league foe Andrew Lewis Middle School on the road.
SMLCA places third in state tournament
FOREST — Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) boys basketball team defeated Timberlake Christian on its home floor Saturday in the third-place game of the 2020 Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state tournament.
The Ospreys, playing in the state tournament for the second time in program history, defeated Blue Ridge Christian by 32 points, 56-22, in the quarterfinals and lost to Regents of Charlottesville, 56-33, in the semifinals.
Regents won the state championship with a 63-46 victory over Westover Christian Academy of Danville.
Three of the final four teams — SMLCA, Timberlake Christian and Westover Christian — compete in the South Region of the VACA.
The Ospreys finish the season with a 16-5 record.
