Kutztown continues to block Ferrum's title path in Virginia Duals

HAMPTON - NCAA Division II Kutztown (Penn.) University continues to stand in the way of Ferrum College's pursuit of the championships in the American College Division of the Virginia Duals.
For the second year in a row and for the third time four years, Kutztown, which is ranked No. 19 nationally, defeated Ferrum to capture the championship. In Saturday's finals of the 40th annual tournament at the Hampton Coliseum, the difference was 19-13.
To earn its berth in the finals, Ferrum (5-2) bested NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus (W.Va.) University, 34-11, in the quarterfinals and defeated NCAA Division III Southeast Region foe Waynesburg (Penn.) University, 29-10, in the semifinals.
Kutztown did not secure its victory until undefeated 285-pounder Andrew Dunn Jr., who is ranked No. 1 nationally in Division III, defeated Carlos Leyva by major decision, 11-1.
Since 2016, the Golden Bears have won the Virginia Duals four times; it bested Ferrum in the finals in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Besides its three runner-up finishes, Ferrum has two third-place showings (2014, 2018) and two fifths (2015, 2016) on its Virginia Duals resume.
Ferrum was making its seventh appearance in the tournament dating to 2014, its first year of intercollegiate competition on the mat.
The Panthers won four bouts in the finals and led the match once: at 7-6 after Austin Smith's win by major decision, 10-2, at 149 pounds.
Also, Levi Englman was victorious at 133 pounds by decision, 7-3, while Malik Barr won in overtime, 6-5, at 174 pounds and Braden Homsey was triumphant by decision, 13-11, at 194 pounds.
Panthers trailed by two points, 12-10, and 15-13 after the wins by Barr and Homsey.
"The guys battled hard this weekend. I'm very proud of the way we wrestled. The adjustments we made from last weekend to this weekend were impressive,'' Panthers head coach Nate Yetzer said.
"Every match (in the finals) came down to the wire,'' Yetzer said.
Ferrum's line-up in the finals featured five freshman and three sophomores.
"The future is bright,'' Yetzer said.
In the win over Waynesburg, J.D. McMillin (125 pounds), Englman, Smith, Elijah Martin (157 pounbds), Barr, Homsey and Leyva were victorious for the Panthers.
In the win over Alderson Broaddus, McMillin, Englman, Smith, Galilee Kissell (165 pounds), Barr, Homsey and Leya were triumphant.
Homsey trailed at some point in all three of his tournament bout, but finished 3-0 as did Englman, Smith and Barr.
McMillin and Leyva were 2-1, Martin and Kissell (165 pounds) were 1-3 and, Jacob Grady (184 pounds) was 0-3 and Hayden Funck (141 pounds) were 0-3.
Ferrum next competition is Sunday at the Builder Open, hosted by the Apprentice School, at Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Ferrum takes on instate rival Washington and Lee University in Lexington. The Generals are ranked No. 20 nationally in Division III.
MAT NOTES: Senior Mario Vasquez, the Panthers' starting 141 pounder who earned All-America laurels last year, will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season, Yetzer said.
Yetzer said he learned of Vasquez' status the day after he placed second in the Crytzer Memorial tournament at Washington and Lee.
Vasquez, a captain, placed second in the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In that event, he lost to the reigning national champion at 141 pounds, who competes for Augsburg (Minn.) University, in the finals.
Vasquez finishes the season with a 13-4 record with five wins by pin.
Funck has replaced Vasquez in the line-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.